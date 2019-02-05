Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2019 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume at www.cboe.com/monthlyvolrpc.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

January January % December % 2019 2018 Chg 2018 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Trading Days 21 21

19

Total Volume 154,273 189,841 -18.7% 165,150 -6.6% Total ADV 7,346 9,040 -18.7% 8,692 -15.5% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Trading Days 21 21

20

Total Volume 4,948 7,352 -32.7% 6,212 -20.4% Total ADV 236 350 -32.7% 311 -24.1% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Trading Days 21 21

19

Total Volume 26,908 27,156 -0.9% 30,579 -12.0% Total ADV 1,281 1,293 -0.9% 1,609 -20.4% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Trading Days 22 22

19

Total Notional Value € 200,531 € 220,638 -9.1% € 176,619 13.5% Total ADNV € 9,115 € 10,029 -9.1% € 9,296 -1.9% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Trading Days 22 22

20

Total Notional Value $799,138 $937,641 -14.8% $671,028 19.1% Total ADNV 36,324 42,620 -14.8% 33,551 8.3%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week

The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2018, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 8, 2019. The 2018 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

­­­ Media Contacts

Analyst Contact







Suzanne Cosgrove Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 scosgrove@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

