Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2019 Trading Volume

- Futures ADV up 7% over July 2018

- Options ADV up 5% over July 2018

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Aug 05, 2019, 16:41 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.   

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME

Year-To-Date

July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2019

2018

Chg

2019

Chg

2019

2018

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

20

146

146

Total Volume 

148,264

134,286

10.4%

141,989

4.4%

1,036,538

1,142,986

-9.3%

Total ADV 

6,739

6,395

5.4%

7,099

-5.1%

7,100

7,829

-9.3%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

20

146

146

Total Volume

5,189

4,642

11.8%

4,132

25.6%

35,515

43,582

-18.5%

Total ADV 

236

221

6.7%

207

14.2%

243

299

-18.5%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

22

21

20

146

146

Total Volume

23,883

23,180

3.0%

22,039

8.4%

166,031

196,117

-15.3%

Total ADV

1,086

1,104

-1.6%

1,102

-1.5%

1,137

1,343

-15.3%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22

20

149

149

Total Notional Value

€ 154,543

€ 212,461

-27.3%

€ 157,399

-1.8%

€ 1,255,742

€ 1,566,049

-19.8%

Total ADNV

€ 6,719

€ 9,657

-30.4%

€ 7,870

-14.6%

€ 8,428

€ 10,510

-19.8%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Year-To-Date

Trading Days

23

22

20

151

151

Total Notional Value

$632,509

$729,766

-13.3%

$661,640

-4.4%

$5,046,620

$5,886,829

-14.3%

Total ADNV

$27,500

$33,171

-17.1%

$33,082

-16.9%

$33,421

$38,986

-14.3%

ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience. 

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe.  In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador.  For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

