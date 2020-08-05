Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2020 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported July monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of July and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME Year-To-Date

July July % June % July July % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

147 146

Total Volume 197,011 148,264 32.9% 234,193 -15.9% 1,488,803 1,036,538 43.6% Total ADV 8,955 6,739 32.9% 10,645 -15.9% 10,128 7,100 42.7% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

147 146

Total Volume 3,157 5,189 -39.2% 4,040 -21.9% 32,729 35,515 -7.8% Total ADV 143 236 -39.2% 184 -21.9% 223 243 -8.5% U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 22

147 146

Total Volume 35,414 23,883 48.3% 44,432 -20.3% 274,215 166,031 65.2% Total ADV 1,610 1,086 48.3% 2,020 -20.3% 1,865 1,137 64.0% EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

150 149

Total Notional Value € 135,102 € 154,543 -12.6% € 156,944 -13.9% € 1,115,527 € 1,255,742 -11.2% Total ADNV € 5,874 € 6,719 -12.6% € 7,134 -17.7% € 7,437 € 8,428 -11.8% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 23 23

152 151

Total Notional Value $690,708 $632,509 9.2% $761,662 -9.3% $5,528,382 $5,046,620 9.5% Total ADNV $30,031 $27,500 9.2% $34,621 -13.3% $36,371 $33,421 8.8%



ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

July 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges posted gains in ADV from July 2019 : Cboe Options up 12 percent, C2 up 13 percent, Cboe BZX up 66 percent and Cboe EDGX up 136 percent.

: Cboe Options up 12 percent, C2 up 13 percent, Cboe BZX up 66 percent and Cboe EDGX up 136 percent. ADV at Cboe BZX, EDGA and EDGX Equities Exchanges was up from July 2019 : Cboe BZX up 58 percent, Cboe EDGA up 0.4 percent and Cboe EDGX up 117 percent.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

BZX®, Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, EDGX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® and SPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

