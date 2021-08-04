Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2021 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month Year-To-Date

July July % June % July July % 2021 2020 Chg 2021 Chg 2021 2020 Chg Multiply-listed options ADV (contracts, k) 9,848 7,634 29% 10,232 -4% 9,981 8,126 23% Index options ADV (contracts, k) 1,918 1,321 45% 1,778 8% 1,876 2,002 6% Futures ADV (contracts, k) 224 143 56% 182 23% 233 223 5% U.S. Equities - On-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn) 1,398 1,610 -13% 1,500 -7% 1,783 1,865 -4% U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn)1 75 N/A

76 0% 86 N/A

Canadian Equities ADV (matched shares, k)2 34,333 N/A

41,751 -18% 55,696 N/A

European Equities ADNV (€, mn) 7,146 5,874 22% 7,014 2% 7,367 7,437 -1% EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades (k)3 100,768 91,221 11% 95,209 6% 693,794 91,221 N.M. EuroCCP Total Net Settlements (k) 3 828 676 22% 824 1% 5,619 676 N.M. Australian Equities ADNV (AUD, mn)4 1,278 N/A

N/A

1,278 N/A

Japanese Equities ADNV (JPY, bn)4 75 N/A

N/A

JPY 75 N/A

Global FX ADNV ($, mn)5 33,051 30,031 10% 33,646 -2% 34,492 36,371 -5% 1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020. ADV= average daily volume 2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020. ADNV= average daily notional value 3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020. N.M. Not Meaningful 4Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021. 5Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

July 2021 Trading Volume Highlights

Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures reached an all-time monthly high and surpassed $5 billion in notional value traded for the first time; 39,919 total contracts were traded during July, representing a total notional value of $5.9 billion .

in notional value traded for the first time; 39,919 total contracts were traded during July, representing a total notional value of . Total volume in Russell 2000® Index (RUT) options reached nearly 1.2 million contracts traded in July, with 56,054 contracts traded on average per day – the highest month on record since October 2018 .

2000® Index (RUT) options reached nearly 1.2 million contracts traded in July, with 56,054 contracts traded on average per day – the highest month on record since . S&P 500® Index (SPX) options had highest monthly average daily volume for the year, with nearly 1.4 million contracts traded on average per day in July.

Average daily notional value in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) transacted on Cboe SEF reached $369 million during July, the fourth consecutive record month.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-V

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

