Cboe Global Markets Reports October 2020 Trading Volume

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today reported October monthly trading volume.

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of October and year-to-date trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines. In addition, a supplemental data sheet that provides electronic trading statistics for Cboe Options Exchange is available on the website.

Monthly Trading Volume Year-To-Date

October October % September % October October % 2020 2019 Chg 2020 Chg 2020 2019 Chg OPTIONS VOLUME (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

21

211 211

Total Volume 207,194 170,944 21.2% 214,107 -3.2% 2,111,399 1,553,277 35.9% Total ADV 9,418 7,432 26.7% 10,196 -7.6% 10,007 7,362 35.9% FUTURES (contracts, thousands) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

21

211 211

Total Volume 3,312 5,441 -9.1% 4,116 -9.5% 43,880 53,625 -8.2% Total ADV 151 237 -6.4% 196 -23.2% 208 254 -18.2% U.S EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

21

211 211

Total Volume 31,754 25,684 23.6% 32,230 -1.5% 366,916 243,859 50.5% Total ADV 1,443 1,117 29.3% 1,535 -6.0% 1,739 1,156 50.5% CANADIAN EQUITIES MATCHED VOLUME (shares, thousands)* Year-To-Date Trading Days 21 N/A

21

62 N/A

Total Volume 793,721 N/A

828,786 -4.2% 2,432,065 N/A

Total ADV 37,796 N/A

39,466 -4.2% 39,227 N/A

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

22

215 215

Total Notional Value € 128,026 € 168,940 -24.2% € 129,273 -1.0% € 1,476,718 € 1,717,623 -14.0% Total ADNV € 5,819 € 7,345 -20.8% € 5,876 -1.0% € 6,868 € 7,989 -14.0% GLOBAL FX ($ millions) Year-To-Date Trading Days 22 23

22

217 217

Total Notional Value $680,770 $728,357 -6.5% $702,094 -3.0% $7,513,991 $7,140,712 5.2% Total ADNV $30,944 $31,668 -2.3% $31,913 -3.0% $34,627 $32,907 5.2%



*Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on the first business day of the month, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. ADV= average daily volume ADNV= average daily notional value

October 2020 Volume Highlights

Each of Cboe Global Markets' four options exchanges saw an increase in ADV compared to a year ago: Cboe Options up 13 percent, Cboe C2 up 19 percent, Cboe BZX up 52 percent and Cboe EDGX up 67 percent over October 2019 .

. Cboe C2 Options Exchange set a new monthly volume record with a total of 22.3 million contracts traded, surpassing the previous record of 21.5 million contracts set in September 2020 .

. ADV in Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) options was 492,200 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020 , and up 21 percent from October 2019 .

, and up 21 percent from . ADV in Mini-SPX options (XSP) reached 29,868 contracts, up 35 percent from September 2020 .

. Total volume in Mini VIX futures (VXM) has surpassed more than 1.5 million contracts since launch on August 9 .

. ADV in Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures on Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) was 547 contracts, up 7 percent from September 2020 , and up 428 percent from October 2019 .

, and up 428 percent from . Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (IBIG) futures traded on CFE reached a new ADV high of 144 contracts, up 56 percent from September 2020 .

. U.S. Equities ADV year-to-date through October is up 51 percent compared to the same period last year.

Cboe EDGX Equities Exchange market share reached a new all-time high in October, capturing 7.8 percent of the market.

Global FX total ADNV year-to-date through October is up 5 percent compared to the same period last year.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

