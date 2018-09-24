Cboe Global Markets Supports Conversation on Market Data and Access

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, welcomes the announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its Division of Trading and Markets will host a two-day roundtable covering market data and access on October 25 and 26, 2018.

"We applaud the SEC for hosting a roundtable on industry market data and we look forward to participating in this conversation. Cboe has consistently supported transparency and broad industry participation in these critical discussions involving market structure and market data. This is a positive step in a long process as the industry continues to evaluate ways to enhance our markets," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Global Markets.

"A holistic review of equity market structure, including these discussions about Securities Information Processor (SIP) governance and resilience, is warranted for the investors and traders we serve each day," he continued. "The strength of American capital markets in serving companies and investors is admired around the world, and we embrace discussions that will help us reinforce and grow these markets for generations to come."

To learn more about Cboe market data, visit http://markets.cboe.com/services/marketdata/. Details on the roundtable are provided in the SEC press release.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

