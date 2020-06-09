Cboe Global Markets to Observe Moment of Silence on Tuesday, June 9 in Remembrance of George Floyd and in Support of Equality, Inclusion and Social Justice

CHICAGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today will observe eight minutes and forty-six seconds of silence beginning at 11:00 am CT / 12:00 pm ET to coincide with the memorial service and funeral for George Floyd in Houston, Texas as Cboe pays its respects to Mr. Floyd and his family and loved ones, and expresses its support of diversity, inclusion and social justice.

