Cboe Global Markets to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference Tuesday, November 6

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, announced today that Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 6, at 11:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The live webcast and replay of the presentation can be accessed at www.cboe.com in the Investor Relations section, under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast will be available until February 3, 2019, and is expected to be available within an hour of the presentation.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

