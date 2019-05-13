Cboe Global Markets Welcomes 16 Barclays iPath® ETNs to its Listings Marketplace

CHICAGO, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today welcomed 16 iPath® Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) from Barclays to the Cboe Listed Marketplace – one of the single largest transfers the exchange has handled to date.

With the addition of these ETNs, Cboe is now the primary listing venue for an expanded suite of iPath® ETNs, including Barclays' entire set of volatility ETNs. There are currently a total of 18 Barclays ETNs, with approximately $1.62 billion dollars in consolidated assets under management, listed on Cboe.

The 16 ETNs started trading on Cboe on May 13, 2019, and were delisted from both the NYSE Arca and NASDAQ Stock Market.

"In today's highly competitive marketplace, we're pleased that issuers continually turn to Cboe as their preferred destination for new exchange-traded product (ETP) launches, as well as transfers of existing products from other venues," said Laura Morrison, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Listings at Cboe. "Cboe offers ETP issuers a marketplace specifically designed for ETPs with market-maker incentives and outstanding customer service. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Barclays, and providing the highest quality markets and services to support their success."

In recent years, Cboe has continued to strengthen its leadership as the premier listing venue for issuers. The company currently has over 320 ETPs listed on its U.S. market from more than 50 unique issuers globally.

In 2018, Cboe was notably the listing venue for: 6 of the top 10 highest-volume new exchange-traded funds (ETFs); 6 of the top 10 ETFs with the highest auction volume; and 3 of the top 5 largest ETF launches by assets last year.

Cboe welcomed Barclays as a new issuer in January of 2018 and launched two iPath® volatility ETNs, including the flagship iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETN (Cboe: VXX), which are designed to provide investors with exposure to the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index). Considered by many to be the world's premier barometer of equity market volatility, the VIX Index is based on real-time prices of S&P 500 Index options (SPX) and is designed to reflect investors' consensus view of future expected stock market volatility.

The 16 Barclays iPath® ETNs that have been transferred to Cboe are listed below:

Ticker ETN Name TAPR Barclays Inverse US Treasury Composite ETN STPP iPath® US Treasury Steepener ETN FLAT iPath® US Treasury Flattener ETN DTUL iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN DTUS iPath® US Treasury 2-year Bear ETN DFVL iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN DFVS iPath® US Treasury 5-year Bear ETN DTYL iPath® US Treasury 10-year Bull ETN DTYS iPath® US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN DLBS iPath® US Treasury Long Bond Bear ETN VQT Barclays ETN+ VEQTOR ETN WIL Barclays Women in Leadership ETN RODI Barclays Return On Disability ETN XVZ iPath® S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN IMLP iPath® S&P MLP ETN ATMP Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN

For additional information on the Cboe Listed Marketplace, visit http://markets.cboe.com/us/equities/listings/.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.



Media Contacts



Analyst Contact









Suzanne Cosgrove Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 cosgrove@cboe.com atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com















CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities or investments, or third-party products or services. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the ETNs to track the performance of the various sectors and indices, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the ETNs and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

