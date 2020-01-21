CBOSS Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Requirements for 4th Year in a Row

BOARDMAN, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOSS, a payment processor, today announced that it has once again completed its PCI audit and received their Report on Compliance (RoC). This report verifies that CBOSS adheres to the Payment Card Industry Security Data Standard's twelve requirements and has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of CBOSS' controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards. The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted CBOSS in becoming PCI compliant.

"CBOSS is committed to delivering robust, secure solutions for payment processing to all our customers," stated Mike Lendvay, Security & Compliance Manager for CBOSS, Inc. "To that end, we strive to make security and reliability integral to every aspect of our operations. We appreciate the KirkpatrickPrice's thoroughness and we are proud to have met or exceeded all the requirements they validated. "

"Many of CBOSS' clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, CBOSS has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the accounts receivables management services provided by CBOSS."

About CBOSS

The expertise of CBOSS' specialists empowers all of its clients to focus on their core business. Since 1994 over 700 businesses and government agencies have looked to CBOSS to deliver feature-rich services and solutions that are cost-effective, reliable and secure. CBOSS is the leading provider of PCI DSS-compliant, secure online payment solutions for various industries, including healthcare, government and regulated industries. Visit us at www.cboss.com

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 900 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CBOSS, Inc.

Related Links

https://cboss.com/

