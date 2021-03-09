CBRE Vice Chairman Tom Shafer Departs to Join Capital Real Estate Group -- Form New Commercial Real Estate Platform for High Value Clients

ATLANTA, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBRE Group, Inc. Vice Chairman Tom Shafer announced today that he is departing the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm to build an unparalleled investment sales/capital markets platform at Capital Real Estate Group. This new business line aims to deliver exceptional results to valued clients around the globe. Shafer believes this kind of client experience is what top-level commercial entities would be clamoring for; if only they knew it existed.

Capital Real Estate Group Vice Chairman, Thomas R. Shafer

"The S-Team experience is really more about managing relationships, understanding what clients own, and providing services to them before they ask," Shafer said. "It's simple, our scored clients receive tailored, real-time information that they need to make better decisions and create value. The S-Team delivers this to clients before they realize they need it."

Tom Shafer is joined in the move by John Hinson, who has worked shoulder to shoulder with Shafer for the past 15 years. Together, they formed the S-Team which has closed 100 unique transactions since March 2020. The S-Team has a signed a new contract with Capital Real Estate Group.

"Tom's work ethic, tenacity and creativity is off the charts. As we continue to grow nationally, there is no better team to lead our office, industrial and retail investment sales platform," says Capital Real Estate Group President, Bennett Gottlieb.

Gottlieb and his partner John Thornton founded Atlanta-based Capital Real Estate Group after identifying a need in the industry for a real estate consulting and brokerage firm built on a culture of superior service resulting in the best possible solution for the client. In addition to the newly minted Investment Sales platform led by Shafer, the firm represents the interests of office landlords and tenants ranging from technology startups to Fortune 500 companies and boasts of a national US Healthcare Investment Sales brokerage team.

Shafer brings his proprietary CairEA and LenZZZ technology with him to Capital Real Estate Group and sees it as providing a decisive advantage over competitors. This technology and focus allow Shafer to remain true to his devotion to "client based real estate."

These groundbreaking start-ups remain integral to the ability of Shafer's team to consistently achieve unbelievable outcomes. In fact, between March of 2020 and February 2021, Shafer's focus on his client's aspirations, combined with CairEA's predictive analytics, allowed him to close 100 unique transactions with a team of only two. "Lean and mean" was the way Shafer ran his team inside CBRE.

Biography of Tom Shafer

Tom Shafer served as Vice Chairman with CBRE Atlanta's Capital Markets Investment Properties Group. He provides advisory services and solutions for income property sales, equity financing and land sales to companies with assets across the Southeast U.S. through the S-Team Platform.

Prior to joining CBRE, Mr. Shafer was one of four principals at Atlanta-based Resource Real Estate Partners. For more than a dozen years, he led the Income Property Sales Team and successfully brokered the sale of $5B and over 40 million square feet in commercial assets. The acquisition of Resource Real Estate Partners in 2012 brought him to CBRE.

Throughout his career, Mr. Shafer has been recognized as a Top Ten Producing Broker (Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors) and has attained the coveted honor of #1 Investment Top Producer. Since joining CBRE, he has been heralded nationally as a Top 20 Office Producer, a Top 10% Overall Producer a Top 5% Overall Producer, and at Top 3% Overall Producer among all U.S. markets.

Under his leadership, his team at CBRE boasted a 95% close ratio while continuously exceeding client's expectations. The S-Team has closed over 100 transactions and brokered $320 million in sales since March 2020 under their motto:

"Disrupting How Commercial Real Estate Trades One Deal at a Time."

SOURCE Capital Real Estate Group