CBRN Defense Market by Type, End Use, Equipment and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CBRN Defense Market by Type, End Use (Defense and Civil & Commercial), Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CBRN defense market is projected to grow from USD 17.4 billion in 2021 to USD 22.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Based on Type, chemical segment is estimated to witness the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on type, chemical segment of the CBRN Defense market is estimated to held the dominant market share in 2021. The chemical defense segment includes detection, identification, and protective equipment used against chemical agents such as Toxic Industrial Chemicals (TIC), Toxic Industrial Materials (TIM), and Chemical War Agents (CWA). The protective equipment used for CBRN defense includes protective wearables such as hazmat suits, gas masks, gloves, and footwear. Equipment such as portable devices and laboratory test instruments are used for the detection of chemical agents. Due to increase in chemical warfare threats globally, will drive this segment.



For instance, in December 2021, U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Joint Science and Technology Office awarded an contract worth USD 15.7 million to Teledyne FLIR to develop augmented reality software that can pinpoint chemical threats and map them for the military.



Based on Equipment, protective wearables segment of the CBRN Defense market is projected to witness the largest share in 2021.



Based on equipment, protective wearables segment is projected to lead the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period. Protective wearables provide protection against CBRN threats. The protective wearables include protective clothing, protective gas mask and hoods, escape devices, protective shoes, and protective gloves. The main users of CBRN defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and hazmat safety officers in the commercial and civil sectors. Military users include CBRN response teams in the armed forces. The level and contamination determine which type of CBRN protective wearable can be used. This segment is leading due to fully integrated Mopp-4 suit for the highest chemical and biological threat protection, wide industrial application, and advancement in technology.



Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026.



Based on end use, defense segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN Defense during the forecast period. The defense segment includes military and homeland security. Military users include the army, navy, and air force. The CBRN defense equipment used by the defense segment includes protective wearables, detection equipment, and decontamination systems. Homeland security personnel using CBRN defense equipment comprises first responders in the police, fire safety departments, and hazmat safety officers. The defense segment in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2026 in the CBRN Defense market



Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the CBRN Defense market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of market share. An increase in the instances of terror attacks in the Asia Pacific region has led countries of the region to enhance their CBRN defense capabilities. In addition, the increase in defense expenditures of India and China, among others, and the expansion of military commands in emerging economies have accelerated the demand for CBRN Defense in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for CBRN defense solutions can be attributed to the increasing investments by countries for the development and procurement of advanced CBRN defense solutions for their armed forces, border protection, biowarfare programs.

Prominent players from this region include Rheinmetall Defence (Germany), Smiths Group PLC (UK), and Chemring Group PLC (UK).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Cbrn Defense Market

4.2 Cbrn Defense Market, by Type

4.3 Cbrn Defense Market, by Equipment

4.4 Cbrn Defense Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Defense Spending Globally

5.2.1.2 Growing Technological Innovations

5.2.1.3 Favorable Regulations and International Agreements

5.2.1.4 Ease of Availability of Cbrn Weapons

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Investment in Research and Development

5.2.2.2 Saturated Market in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Use of Cbrn Safety Measures by Emergency Medical Services

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets in Southeast Asia

5.2.3.3 Lack of Adequate Training

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Recovery from Pandemic

5.2.4.2 Lack of Sufficient Funding

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Cbrn Defense Market

5.3.1 Demand-Side Impact

5.3.1.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to December 2021

5.3.2 Supply-Side Impact

5.3.2.1 Key Developments from January 2018 to December 2021

5.4 Ranges and Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Cbrn Defense Market

5.6 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Cbrn Defense Manufacturers

5.7 Cbrn Defense Market Ecosystem

5.8 Average Selling Price of Cbrn Defense Solutions

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Trade Data Statistics

5.10.1 Import Data Statistics

5.10.2 Export Data Statistics

5.11 Regulatory Landscape

5.11.1 North America

5.11.2 Europe

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality-Based Simulation Training

6.2.2 Remote Sensing for Detection and Identification of Cbrn Threats

6.2.3 Wearable Technology for Detecting Cbrn Threats

6.2.4 IoT-Based Cbrn Solution

6.2.5 Ion-Mobility Spectrometry

6.2.6 Other Chemical Detection Technologies

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Use Case Analysis

6.4.1 Use Case: Eu-Sense System for Cbrn Threat Detection

6.5 Impact of Megatrends

6.5.1 Nanotechnology for Cbrn Defense

6.5.2 Artificial Intelligence in Cbrn Detection and Identification

6.5.3 Unmanned Air Vehicles in Cbrn Defense

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Cbrn Defense Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chemical

7.3 Biological

7.4 Radiological

7.5 Nuclear

7.6 Explosive

8 Cbrn Defense Market, by Equipment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Protective Wearables

8.2.1 Osha Guidelines on Usage of Protective Wearables

8.2.2 Protective Clothing

8.2.2.1 Biological Warfare Threats to Drive the Segment

8.2.3 Protective Gas Mask and Hoods

8.2.3.1 Wide Industrial Application to Drive Segment

8.2.4 Escape Devices/Hoods

8.2.4.1 Advancement in Technology to Drive Segment

8.2.5 Protective Shoes

8.2.5.1 Wide Civil and Commercial Application to Drive Segment

8.2.6 Protective Gloves

8.2.6.1 Chemical Warfare Threats to Drive the Segment

8.3 Respiratory Systems

8.4 Detection and Monitoring Systems

8.5 Decontamination Systems

8.5.1 Contamination Indicator Decontamination Assurance Systems

8.5.1.1 Military Applications to Drive the Segment

8.5.2 Spray Units

8.5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Portable Decontamination Systems to Drive the Segment Growth

8.5.3 Others

8.6 Simulators

8.6.1 Increasing Demand for Virtual Training Against Cbrn Threats Will Drive the Segment

8.7 Information Management Systems

8.7.1 Usage of Information Management Systems for Monitoring, Control, and Analysis of Cbrn Threats Will Drive Segment

9 Cbrn Defense Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Defense

9.2.1 Armed Forces

9.2.1.1 Reconnaissance and Surveillance of Cbrn Warfare Threats Will Drive the Segment

9.2.1.2 Air Force

9.2.1.3 Army

9.2.1.4 Navy

9.2.1.5 Others

9.2.2 Homeland Security

9.2.2.1 Increased Use for Detection of Cbrne Contamination Has Driven the Segment

9.2.2.2 Police

9.2.2.3 Fire Safety Department

9.3 Civil & Commerical

9.3.1 Critical Infrastructure

9.3.1.1 Need to Protect Entire Infrastructure from Cbrne Attacks Has Driven the Segment

9.3.2 Medical

9.3.2.1 Increasing Investments for New Equipment for Protection from Cbrn Threats Will Drive the Segment

9.3.3 Industrial

9.3.3.1 Increasing Usage of Protective Wearables Will Drive the Segment

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Overview

11.3 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players, 2020

11.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

11.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

11.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.7.1 Star

11.7.2 Emerging Leader

11.7.3 Pervasive

11.7.4 Participant

11.8 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.8.1 Progressive Company

11.8.2 Responsive Company

11.8.3 Starting Block

11.8.4 Dynamic Company

11.9 Competitive Scenario

11.9.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.9.2 New Product Launches and Developments

11.9.3 Deals

11.9.4 Acquisitions/Partnerships/Agreements/Expansions/ Divestments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 Teledyne Flir LLC

12.2.2 Chemring Group plc

12.2.3 Bruker Corporation

12.2.4 Thales Group

12.2.5 Msa Safety, Inc.

12.2.6 Smiths Group plc

12.2.7 Avon Protection plc

12.2.8 Airboss Defense Group Inc.

12.2.9 Cubic Corporation

12.2.10 Rheinmetall Defence

12.2.11 Environics Oy

12.2.12 Argon Electronics (Uk) Ltd.

12.2.13 Blucher Gmbh

12.2.14 Cristanini Spa

12.2.15 Karcher Futuretech Gmbh

12.3 Other Players

12.3.1 Leidos

12.3.2 Indra

12.3.3 Rapiscan Systems

12.3.4 Qinetiq

12.3.5 Saab Ab

12.3.6 Bioquell, An Ecolab Solution

12.3.7 Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd

12.3.8 Nexter Group Knds

12.3.9 Hdt Global

12.3.10 Battelle Memorial Institute

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p61jul

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets