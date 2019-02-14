CBS Corporation Announces $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) today announced the pricing of a debt offering of $500 million of 4.200% senior notes due 2029. The sale of the senior notes is expected to close on March 5, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

After deducting fees and expenses related to this offering, CBS intends to use the net proceeds in the redemption of all of its $600 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of 2.300% senior notes due August 15, 2019.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. These documents may be obtained for free from the SEC at www.sec.gov or by contacting CBS Investor Relations by telephone at (877) CBS-0787 or by email at investorrelations@cbs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Disclosure Notice

About CBS Corporation:

