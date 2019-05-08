CBS Corporation Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer Christina Spade To Participate In The MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit

NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS and CBS.A) announced that Christina Spade, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson 6th Annual Media & Communications Summit on May 14, 2019.

The session will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the session can be accessed here. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Calendar section of the CBS Corporation Web site, www.cbscorporation.com.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film and interactive. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network 10 Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Global Distribution Group, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS All Access, the Company's direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription service, CBS Sports Network, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, Pop, Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

