CBS Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2018 Results On Thursday, November 1

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) announced today that it will report results for the third quarter 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The earnings announcement will be available in the Financial News section of the Company's corporate website, www.cbscorporation.com.

The Company will then conduct a teleconference call at 4:30 PM, ET. The call is open to the general public. The domestic conference call number is (888) 220-8451. Please call at least 10 minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. The international dial-in number is (323) 794-2588.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available here beginning at 4:30 PM, ET, on November 1. It is recommended that you have the appropriate software (Windows Media Player or RealPlayer) installed at least 15 minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the call will be available at 7:30 PM, ET, on November 1, at (888) 203-1112. The international replay number is 719-457-0820, and the passcode is 8207206. The audio webcast replay will also be available at 7:30 PM, ET, on November 1, in the Investor Calendar section of CBS's corporate website.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

