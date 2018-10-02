CBS Retains Expert Advisor RALLY To Help Direct $20 Million To Organizations That Support Eliminating Sexual Harassment In The Workplace

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) announced today that it has retained the firm RALLY, an issue-driven expert advisory and communications firm, to consult on the disbursement of a pledged $20 million to organizations dedicated to fostering safe and equitable work environments and eliminating sexual harassment in the workplace. CBS plans to announce the recipients of the grant funds by Dec. 14.

"While we continue to focus on strengthening our own Company's culture, it's also important that we support the organizations that are helping to ensure safety and equity in our industry, as well as providing both prevention and assistance for victims of sexual assault, abuse and harassment in all workplaces," said Joe Ianniello, President and Acting CEO, CBS Corporation. "RALLY's expertise will help make sure we are being as effective and impactful with these funds as we can be. Today's announcement is part of a much larger undertaking by the Company, and I look forward to announcing more about our plans in that regard in the coming weeks."

The Company previously stated that it will make contributions in the aggregate amount of $20 million to one or more charitable organizations that support safety and equity for women in the workplace. These steps are part of the Company's separation agreement with the Company's former chief executive officer.

"This is a critical time in our country and in all industries and we are glad to see that preventing sexual assault and increasing equity in the workplace are becoming national priorities. Powerful companies have a responsibility to be leaders in changing workplace culture, and we are happy to bring RALLY's expertise to this conversation," said RALLY principal Lara Bergthold. "RALLY has a longtime commitment to supporting women and diversity in the workplace, both in our own firm and in the work that we do. This is a difficult and important conversation, not just in the industry but in the country, and we are pleased to be supporting CBS in taking this critical step."

If your organization works to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and you would like to be considered for the fund, please email cbsfund@wearerally.com.

About CBS Corporation:

CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS.A and CBS) is a mass media company that creates and distributes industry-leading content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. The Company has businesses with origins that date back to the dawn of the broadcasting age as well as new ventures that operate on the leading edge of media. CBS owns the most-watched television network in the U.S. and one of the world's largest libraries of entertainment content, making its brand — "the Eye" — one of the most-recognized in business. The Company's operations span virtually every field of media and entertainment, including cable, publishing, local TV, film, and interactive and socially responsible media. CBS' businesses include CBS Television Network, The CW (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Warner Bros. Entertainment), Network Ten Australia, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Consumer Products, CBS Home Entertainment, CBS Interactive, CBS Films, Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, Pop (a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate), Smithsonian Networks, Simon & Schuster, CBS Television Stations, CBS EcoMedia, and CBS Experiences. For more information, go to www.cbscorporation.com.

About RALLY:

RALLY is an issue-driven communications firm that takes sticky political issues and moves them forward. We are a diverse group of communications experts, political strategists, creative folks, policy wonks, coalition builders, and recovering lawyers all sitting together under one roof. RALLY is committed to fostering and cultivating a culture of diversity and inclusion. We value the individual differences, life experiences, talent, self-expression, and unique capabilities that our employees invest in their work. These unique attributes represent a significant part of not only our culture, but RALLY's reputation and the company's achievement.

