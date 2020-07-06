CBT News Announces Partnership with LotLinx to Distribute Valuable Automotive Market Data in Real-Time

ATLANTA, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBT News , the voice of the retail automotive industry, announced today its partnership with LotLinx to bring automotive retail professionals the CBT News MarketCenter powered by LotLinx. This market data center will be available on the CBT News platform starting Monday July 6, 2020, and will provide viewers with crucial proprietary data, market by market, brand by brand, in real-time.

"With this partnership, our viewers will no longer have to wait until the end of the month for valuable industry information," said Jim Fitzpatrick, Co-Founder of CBT News. "The LotLinx team has developed an innovative tool that will change the way dealers can analyze the very latest data. And the insight from LotLinx experts will be instrumental in forecasting, inventory planning, and marketing strategy for dealers."

This partnership will also include the weekly CBT News MarketUpdate powered by LotLinx. This video panel discussion which will feature a LotLinx expert, and a special guest dealer to cover weekly market trends and takeaways. These industry leaders will discuss a myriad of topics, including but not limited to, national week over week sales trends, best and worst-performing markets, and how dealers can utilize this essential data.

"As online shopping increases and dealership operations decrease, the strongest dealers will be the ones who smartly track and manage their online presence at this time," added Len Short, Chairman and CEO of LotLinx. "This collaboration not only gives dealers access to unbiased, real-time data on their markets, but also provides expert insights on how to use that data to set their dealership up for success."

The complete market data set will be available on-demand, 24/7 at both CBTNews.com and LotLinx.com. Be sure to tune into the CBT News MarketUpdate powered by LotLinx for even more great insight.

About CBT News

Formed in 2012, the CBT Automotive Network is a highly targeted, multi-media platform for retail automotive professionals. With digital channels including a daily newscast, informative website, daily eNewsletters, webinars and nine network shows hosted by the industry's top trainers and thought leaders, CBT is your dealership's "go to" source from the showroom to the service drive. For more information, visit https://www.CBTNews.com/.

About LotLinx

LotLinx is the automotive industry leader in VIN demand /AI/ technologies. Founded in 2012 and based out of Chicago, IL LotLinx provides a VIN Demand Platform™ that enables precision retailing via patented data science and /AI/ technologies. The company has been awarded the No. 1 spot on Crain's Chicago Business' 2018 Fast 50 list, annual recognition on the Auto Remarketing Power 300 list, several Automotive Website Awards (AWAs), and a spot on 2019's Most Promising Automotive Technology Solutions list by CIO Review. LotLinx is committed to providing unparalleled technology to the direct benefit of the dealerships they serve. To learn more about LotLinx, please visit https://www.lotlinx.com.

