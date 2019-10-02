CBX Software Selected by Rusta to Streamline and Enhance Private Label Planning, Creating and Sourcing

MUNICH, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusta has selected CBX Cloud Platform to streamline information management centered on global product development, sourcing operations and vendor collaboration.

As a leading discount retailer for seasonal products, furnishings, DIY products and consumables, Rusta currently operates in four major regions: Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The company was seeking a solution to streamline private label product planning, creation and sourcing all the way through to the end of production. The overarching CBX Platform will help to create structure in Rusta's own way of working, increase traceability and ultimately reduce vulnerability. As implementation continues, the CBX platform will benefit members across several departments including business and range assortment planning and sourcing directives, merchandising, sourcing, master data management, compliance and transportation, as well as the extended vendor community.

CBX Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions for store brand general merchandise, furniture, pet, fashion and value brand retailers. Retailers and brands with large store brand operations use CBX to achieve their strategic product development, sourcing, supply chain automation and digital transformation goals.

"The flexible workflow provided by CBX Cloud and various system interfaces will increase productivity and reduce workload significantly due to the elimination of manual keying of information either into Excel and redundant systems," said Anders Kind, Supply Chain Director at Rusta.

The CBX platform allows buyers and vendors to be more productive throughout the RFQ process, saving hours by only working on what is required at a given time. In addition, the platform allows customs compliance managers the ability to validate requirements such as tariff codes and related information much earlier in the sourcing process; uncovering erroneous information earlier means having the time to identify an alternative item/vendor for a given category plan, resulting in holding costs down and increasing margin.

"We were extremely diligent throughout the vendor evaluation and selection process," said Anders Kind, Supply Chain Director for Rusta. "During the final project scoping workshops, CBX convinced us we had made the correct choice. The depth of domain expertise, professionalism and project management capabilities brought to the table demonstrated that CBX knows how to manage a complex PLM and Sourcing implementation program and sets the standard for how projects like this should be run."

"Rusta offers a wide variety of products across several categories, placing significant pressure on their domestic and international supply chain. Businesses of this type face a number of complex issues around costing, supplier optimization, quality and compliance," said Tim Chiu, Senior Vice President of Client Management for CBX Software. "The CBX platform helps to bridge these gaps, while our support team provides around-the-clock, worldwide support, allowing different teams to collaborate effectively anywhere, anytime. Rusta's decision validates our commitment to long-term investment in the European market and we are extremely excited to have them join our distinguished list of customer partners."

About Rusta

At Rusta, we want our customers to feel welcome, to be inspired and to find shopping with us fun. We make it easy for people to buy high-quality products at the best price and we have a broad product range that is centered around home living. We sell seasonal products, furnishings, DIY products and consumables, with products for both inside and outside the home. Our first store was opened in 1986 by entrepreneurs Anders Forsgren and Bengt-Olov Forssell, who are still the principal owners of the company today. Rusta currently has 157 stores throughout Sweden, Norway, Germany and Finland. During 2018, Rusta acquired the Finnish retail chain Hong Kong, which means that Rusta now operates in four markets – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany.

Our business model is based on simple operations, centralized purchasing without intermediaries and efficient distribution. Combined with our volume-based range and a clear customer offering, this enables us to keep prices low – something that has been our driving force ever since it all began back in 1986.

About CBX Software

CBX Software is the world's leading Total Sourcing Management solution provider from concept to delivery – combining people, processes and solutions. CBX helps retailers and brands streamline product development and sourcing all the way through order, production and delivery. Through innovative Sourcing Management, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), and Production & Order Management technology solutions, CBX empowers the supply chain network by driving collaboration to over 15,000 retail and supplier partners, and 30,000 users in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.cbxsoftware.com.

