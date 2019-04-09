CC Awards Program Opens to Recognize Excellence in Customer Service in 2019

Frost & Sullivan prepares to honor companies leading the customer service industry, rewarding excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer service leaders and service providers from around the world are invited to nominate their companies for the CC Awards, the industry's leading customer service awards program that recognizes excellence, culture and team spirit.

Industry leaders interested in submitting a nomination, please visit: http://frost.ly/3cj

Winners in each category will be invited to complete a qualitative evaluation to be considered for the Big Kahuna recognition in each category. Winners will be honored and Big Kahuna recipients will be announced at the 15th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, October 27 to 30, 2019, in Huntington Beach, Calif.

"The Frost & Sullivan research and growth consulting practices have identified areas in which best-in-class brands continue to raise the bar for highly personalized and effortless customer experiences. By recognizing companies who are breaking new ground in customer service excellence, we aim to create a forum for celebrating and sharing best practices in the world of customer service," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Information & Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Any company or service provider that is engaged in the goal of delivering a superior customer experience is encouraged to nominate itself for accomplishments in any or multiple categories. Particular attention will be given to companies whose achievements have enabled them to set themselves apart from their competitors and that have delivered compelling value to their customers and the enterprise as a whole.

