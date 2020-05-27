CC Awards Reopens to Recognize Customer Contact Excellence

"By recognizing companies who are breaking new ground in customer service excellence, we aim to create a forum for celebrating and sharing best practices in the world," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Information & Communication Technologies at Frost & Sullivan.

Following nominations, a panel of industry experts and Frost & Sullivan research analysts will judge each category. Companies selected as best-in-class will be honored as "Kahunas" in the category or categories for which they entered. Kahunas will then be invited to compete once more to be considered for the "Big Kahuna" recognition in each category. All winners will be honored, and Big Kahuna winners are currently planned to be announced at the 16th Annual Customer Contact West: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, October 18-21, 2020, at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz.

Practitioners or solution providers that focus on distinguished customer experience are encouraged to nominate their accomplishments in one or multiple categories. Consideration will be given to those whose achievements have set them apart during the past year.

About Frost & Sullivan

Over five decades, Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Pipeline Company, has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Visit our website.

Contact:

Brooke Filson

Global Events, Frost & Sullivan

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

