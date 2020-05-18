CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Christopher Dominello joins as Chief Growth Officer

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC: "CAWW"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of health and beauty aids, announced today that Christopher Dominello joined its team as Chief Growth Officer.

With more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, Dominello has a proven track-record of strategically developing, launching and revitalizing a multitude of iconic consumer products and brands.

Prior to joining CCA Industries, Dominello had served as President and CEO of Ducere Pharma, LLC., where he successfully revitalized iconic brands to include Doan's®, Bufferin®, and Cruex®. Within two years, he progressed to more than 40,000 points of distribution across the portfolio, and increasing organic sales by 170%. His strategy led to Ducere's acquisition, providing investors with a 200% ROI.

Before joining Ducere, Dominello held executive level positions at both Ultimark Products and Nutrisystem Inc. At Ultimark, he raised $15.0M+ in Private Placement to further the company's acquisition goal, leading to four acquisitions within his first year (including Prell® Shampoo, Denorex® Shampoo, and others). He also increased revenue by 200% for the company's garden division by securing placement at The Home Depot. During his eight-year tenure at Nutrisystem, Dominello successfully launched the brand internationally, and was a key member of the executive team that brought sales from $20M to $778M and EBITDA from $0 to $170M.

In addition to his success in generating extreme sales growth, Dominello has also executed successful marketing and public relation campaigns that have led to features within multiple popular media outlets—Good Morning America, People Magazine and Huffington Post, to name a few.

"CCA shifted emphasis to its new online division in early 2019 and I believe in this current, and post, pandemic environment this is a strategic decision that will result in substantial growth," Dominello said. "Doing this while supporting and growing our retail relationships will be key components of the overall strategy. I am excited to join this team and look forward to the future of CCA."

Dominello received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame's Mendoza College of Business. He also served as Captain in the United States Air Force where he received the Air Force Commendation Medal for preparing to support wartime contingency operations.

About CCA Industries Inc.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products and two newly acquired brands, "Hair Off" and "Solar Sense".

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company's past filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

