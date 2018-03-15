CCABLAC Objects To Naming Celebration Arena For Horse USDA Vets Declared “SORE” In Violation of Horse Protection Act

CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocate Clant M. Seay said, "This mind boggling move by the Celebration Board of Directors to take money in exchange for naming the Show Arena after the allegedly Two Foot "SORE" World Grand Champion Tennessee Walking Horse is simply stupefying."

"In my opinion, it shows just how desperate the Celebration's Directors have become while facing the steady perseverance of "We, The People" – CCABLAC's peaceful protests of the "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty on display at the Celebration. In my opinion, these Directors are not looking out for what is in the best interest of Shelbyville – Bedford County, TN. The "Big Lick" Animal Cruelty is a stain upon the great State of Tennessee."

The "Naming Rights" to the Arena were sold to Owners Mr. Keith and Ms. Lorraine Rosbury for $150,000.00.

"Gen's Black Maverick" was declared "SORE" by two USDA Vet Inspectors at 2016 TWH National Celebration. Trainer, Mr. Bill Callaway; owners, Mr. Keith and Ms. Lorraine Rosbury, consented to USDA Federal Suspensions from showing, and fines, while facing alleged "Horse Soring" charges.

Gen's Black Maverick's alleged "Horse Soring" records were obtained by Clant M. Seay, Publisher of BillyGoBoy.Com, "FOIA" lawsuit, Seay v. United States Department of Agriculture ("USDA"), et al, Case #3:18-cv-00026 filed on February 1, 2018. U. S. District Court Judge Michael P. Mills (Northern District of Mississippi) ordered USDA-APHIS to produce the alleged "Horse Soring" Records on or before March 15, 2018.

On Thursday, August 23, 2018, CCABLAC Advocate Clant M. Seay appeared in front of Celebration senior Board member, Mr. John T. Bobo's law office, and made the following podcast.

CCABLAC Animal Welfare Advocates presented over 22,000 Change.Org signatures and comments at the Shelbyville City Hall urging the public to BOYCOTT the ten day event.

This BillyGoBoy.Com video showing the "Big Lick" gait in slow motion now has over 256,000 views.

