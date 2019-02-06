CCAvenue.ae Wins Prestigious FinTech Accolade at the International Finance Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In recognition of the prominent role played by CCAvenue towards the evolution of digital payments in the U.A.E., the company has been adjudged the 'Fastest Growing Online Payment Service Provider' in the Technology Awards category at the International Finance Awardsheld in Dubai on 17th January 2019. The award was accepted by Mr. Arun Jeevaraj and Mr. Akhil Thakur, the senior officials who represented CCAvenue at the esteemed event.

The International Finance Awards recognise industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform. Winners are declared on the strength of their application and past accomplishments. Nominations are accepted from entities in the fields of finance, banking, brokerage, insurance, Utility and Telecom, predominantly from Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.

CCAvenue, South Asia's largest payment gateway, had widened its footprint to the UAE in 2014 by extending advanced payment services, along with Mashreq Bank, to web merchants based in the UAE. The primary objective of this venture was to ensure that e-Commerce payment solutions are available for everyone; from online florists to event managers, coaching classes to the large enterprise players who require sophisticated solutions. CCAvenue has now a large clientele in the region with most of the leading websites availing its payment services.

Referring to the awards, Mr. Arun Jeevaraj, Head - Business Development & Operations, commented: "A young population, high purchasing power and smartphone technology are key drivers of the e-Commerce revolution in the Emirates. This sector has grown in leaps and bounds with the estimated sales value pegged at about $10 billion in 2018, which is expected to scale up to $20 billion plusby 2020. CCAvenue has served as a major catalyst of this growth by supporting and enhancing online businesses of innumerable web merchants in the region. This award will encourage us towards offering our merchants even more value-added products and services backed by state-of-the-art technology. We wish to thank the team at Mashreq Bank for their steadfast support in this wonderful venture."

CCAvenue continues to develop proprietary PG solutions that redefine user experience, improve transaction success rates and increase the earning potential of its merchant partners exponentially. These services enable end customers to make online payments in real-time conveniently by choosing from a bouquet of payment options available on the merchant's website.

