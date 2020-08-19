CCBD 2020 Opens with over 140,000 sqm Exhibition Space

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th Chengdu China Building and Decoration Materials Exposition (CCBD), hosted by Informa Markets, opens its door to West China's construction industry on 20-22 August, 2020 at Western China International Expo City. The fair features over 1,600 exhibitors at 140,000 sqm exhibition space. CCBD 2020 gathers all building and decoration materials brands, suppliers, manufacturers, buyers, contractors and other key industry leaders, to showcase latest trends and innovation in industry and address market demand.

Event highlights include:

Eight products halls and three specialized exhibition area to feature the products from doors & windows, ceramics, smart home, sanitary, wall/ceiling/floor/soft decoration, lighting, Hvac water purification, kitchen & electronics, customized home furnishing, prefabricated building and new building materials, and more.

Over 1,500 companies from 20 provinces including Guangdong , Shandong , Shanghai , Chongqing , Guangdong , Jiangxi , Fujian , Hunan , Hubei and Sichuan .

Over 20 seminars and special events with 5 major themes including – 2020 Jing Kun Peng International Design Competition Awards, Waterproof Industry Summit, the 2 nd Western China Green Building Energy-saving New Materials & New Technology Summit, Sichuan Province Doors, Windows and Curtain Wall Industry Development Summit, and more.

Participating companies include: Doors and Windows of Yixuan, SCHULZ, GANYOO, AYLA, LEKEDUO, Yulong Stone , Montleer Sanitary Ware, Vanlei Building Paint, Midea, FOTILE, JINDILAI, HBBH, and more.

CCBD 2020 is free to all trade visitors, visit http://www.cdjbh.cn to learn more or follow official WeChat account: informaccbd. The three-day event's seminars and activities will be live-streamed online and trade visitors can access to the virtual show via https://appecvabiow7561.h5.xiaoeknow.com

About CCBD

Chengdu China Building and Decoration Materials Exposition (CCBD) was founded in 2004. It's one of the leading construction exhibitions in China. CCBD focuses on showcasing the whole supply chain of the building industry, from whole house custom, top wall materials, smart home, to ceramic sanitary ware, lighting, doors and windows system, building new materials, prefabricated buildings and gardens, heating and ventilation residential comfort system, and etc. CCBD is the key exhibition of Chengdu Expo Bureau and Chengdu Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets is the world's largest exhibition organizer hosting more than 550+ leading B2B exhibition brands, including 15 core fields including technology, nutrition and health, biochemistry and pharmacy, life sciences, beauty, architecture, transportation, maritime, food and hotel, furniture, agriculture, advanced manufacturing and industry, jewelry and apparel, yachts, pop culture, etc.

