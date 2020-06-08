CCC Index 2020 Reveals Anti-Corruption Push in Latin America Has Lost Steam

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA) and Control Risks, the global specialist risk consulting firm, present the publication of the 2020 Capacity to Combat Corruption (CCC) Index, a data-driven analytical tool to assess Latin American countries' ability to uncover, punish, and deter corruption.

"The Index shows in detail how the anti-corruption wave that was advancing in Latin America a few years ago has lost steam and, in some places, is dangerously receding. Even more concerning, this is happening while COVID-19 is increasing the risk of corruption across the region," said Roberto Simon, Senior Director of Policy at AS/COA.

Rather than measuring perceptions of or the economic damage caused by corruption, the CCC Index evaluates and ranks countries based on how effectively they can combat corruption. Countries with a higher score are deemed more likely to see corrupt actors prosecuted and punished.

The second edition of the CCC Index covers 15 Latin American countries—7 more than in 2019. Uruguay has the highest score (7.78 out of 10), meaning it is deemed the most likely country among the 15 in the study for corruption to be uncovered, punished, and deterred.

After Uruguay came Chile (6.57), Costa Rica (6.43), Brazil (5.52), Peru (5.47), Argentina (5.32), Colombia (5.18), Mexico (4.55), Ecuador (4.19), Panama (4.17), Guatemala (4.04), Paraguay (3.88), the Dominican Republic (3.26), Bolivia (2.71), and Venezuela (1.52).

"The findings of the 2020 CCC Index have significant implications for those doing business in Latin America. They reveal an uneven and changing enforcement landscape, underscoring the need for companies to update their Risk Assessments and, consequently, adapt their compliance programs to manage corruption risks most effectively," said Geert Aalbers, Partner at Control Risks.

The CCC Index looks at 14 key variables, including the independence of judicial institutions, the strength of investigative journalism, and the level of resources available for combating white-collar crime. The index relies on extensive data and a proprietary survey conducted among leading anti-corruption experts from Control Risks, academia, civil society, media, and the private sector.

For the full results and methodology, download the <2020 CCC Index Report>.

AS/COA is holding the event "The State of Anti-Corruption in Latin America: The 2020 CCC Index Launch" on June 9. It will be webcast live.

