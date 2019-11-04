CCC Strengthens Network for Collision Parts Marketing

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) and BMW of North America (BMW) announce that the automaker will leverage the CCC® Promote technology to provide dealers with a powerful new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written. CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE® Platform, the industry's premier estimating platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. CCC Promote is the industry's only parts solution with real-time integration into the repair workflow of thousands of shops, providing BMW's 348 U.S. dealers with an efficient new channel to expand sales of BMW parts. CCC is the leading SaaS provider to the automotive, insurance, and collision repair industries.

CCC Promote offers OEMs a way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company's parts e-commerce platform. The two work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer.

"CCC is proud to support BMW and we value their endorsement of CCC Promote," said Jim Kinsherf, vice president, OEM Group for CCC. "CCC ONE processes more than $13 billion in parts annually. By making CCC available to its dealers, BMW parts can be seen and made available within the estimating workflow of a dynamic community of repairers. We're excited to support their parts program."

