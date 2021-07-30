CCC To Particpate In The William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference On August 11, 2021

CHICAGO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform digitizing the multi-trillion P&C insurance economy, announces that Marc Fredman, Chief Strategy Officer, will participate in the William Blair 4th Annual Insurance Technology Conference to be held virtually on August 11-12, 2021.

Mr. Fredman will participate in the Accelerating Claims Capabilities session on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 pm ET.

About CCC

CCC is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

