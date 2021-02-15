c|change Produces Limited-edition poster to support DuSable Museum through pandemic closure

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local marketing strategy and design agency, c|change, today released a limited-edition poster supporting Chicago's DuSable Museum of African American History. The poster is the latest addition to Lifted Heads, Lifting Voices, a program that helps Chicago businesses that are struggling during the COVID pandemic.

The DuSable Museum, celebrating its 60th year, is one of the few independent institutions of its kind. The museum has remained closed during the pandemic.

The poster release coincides with Black History Month.

Throughout the pandemic, c|change has designed and released collectible, limited-edition posters to raise awareness of select businesses and institutions while at the same time generating proceeds that go to the businesses featured.

All posters are for sale on the Lifted Heads, Lifting Voices ecommerce website.

"So many organizations are facing historic headwinds as a result of COVID, and our museums are no exception. The DuSable Museum deserves to be recognized and elevated as one of the most culturally important institutions in our city," says Hugh Schulze, CEO at c|change.

About c|change: c|change is a Chicago-based marketing strategy and design agency that has been solving B2B sales and marketing challenges since 2001. c|change has won numerous awards across a variety of media and continuously strives to create a lasting, positive impact on people and the planet.

Contact: Adrian Gershom, 312-829-9794, [email protected]

