CCHF Applauds POTUS Medicare Executive Order To Maximize Freedom for Patients and Providers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) praises the President's recent Medicare Executive Order signed on Thursday, Oct. 03, in The Villages, Florida. CCHF has worked with both Congress and the Administration on this issue since President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Last June, CCHF formed a coalition urging President Trump to separate Social Security benefits from Medicare Enrollment. Forty-three other free-market organizations co-signed CCHF letters (November 2018 | June 2019) to President Trump requesting him to sign an executive order that would allow senior citizens to voluntarily opt out of Medicare – without losing their Social Security benefits. Yesterday's executive order includes this provision in Section 11.

"This executive order couldn't have come at a better time," said Twila Brase, president and co-founder of CCHF. "It is estimated that 10,000 baby boomers enter Medicare every day. With Medicare six years from insolvency, seniors need the freedom to opt out of Medicare and into private coverage without losing their Social Security benefits."

This executive order not only gives senior citizens more choices, it will improve the financial stability of Medicare for those who choose to stay in the program.

"Making this change will have no impact on those who have enrolled, or wish to enroll in the future," Brase added. "It simply allows senior citizens to collect their rightfully earned Social Security benefits without being required to enroll in Medicare Part A."

CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. CCHF has worked in its home state of Minnesota and at the national level for more than 20 years to protect health care choices, individualized patient care, and medical and genetic privacy rights. In 2016, CCHF launched The Wedge of Health Freedom, an online directory of direct-pay-only practices. Find more information at JointheWedge.com

Twila Brase, RN, PHN was recently selected as one of 18 leaders to participate in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Quality Summit, co-chaired by Deputy Secretary Eric Hargan. The Summit will be used to provide President Trump with a roadmap for restructuring quality measurement programs by the end of 2019. She is the author of the award-winning book, "Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records."

