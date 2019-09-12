CCHF President Twila Brase Selected for HHS Quality Summit

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) President and co-founder Twila Brase, RN, PHN, has been selected to serve with 17 other industry leaders at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Quality Summit, beginning tomorrow, September 13.

The Summit is co-chaired by HHS Deputy Secretary Eric D. Hargan and Peter Pronovost, M.D., Ph.D. Brase was chosen from a group of more than 300 qualified applicants.

On June 24, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13877, which directed federal agencies to develop a Health Quality Roadmap. HHS will sponsor the Summit as part of a yearlong endeavor to hear from stakeholders.

"I am honored to be selected to participate in the HHS Quality Summit," Brase said. "As a patient-centered organization, I appreciate this opportunity to share our perspective on how to use transparency and define quality in a way that will put patients and their needs first."

HHS must present the president with a roadmap for restructuring quality programs by Dec. 20, 2019. Quality Summit members, including Brase, will attend three full-day meetings on Sept. 13, Oct. 11 and Nov. 13 in Washington, D.C.

Summit participants include government stakeholders and 18 non-government healthcare industry leaders, who will offer critical insight into discussions surrounding the modernization of HHS's quality programs, and the mechanisms needed to improve the ability of physicians and other clinicians to deliver high-quality care to patients. View a fact sheet about the HHS Quality Summit here, including the participant list.

CCHF has existed for more than 20 years to protect health care choices, individualized patient care, and medical and genetic privacy rights.

Twila Brase has been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the "100 Most Powerful People in Health Care." A public health nurse, Brase has been interviewed by CNN, Forbes, Fox News, Minnesota Public Radio, Politico, NBC Nightly News, NPR, New York Public Radio, the Associated Press, TIME, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The Washington Times, among others. Brase is the author of the award-winning book, "Big Brother in the Exam Room: The Dangerous Truth About Electronic Health Records."

