CCI France Malaysia Gala Night 2019, a Prestigious Evening Celebrating an Impressive and Dynamic Bilateral Trade

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 1, 2019 The Chamber of Commerce & Industry France Malaysia (CCIFM), gathered the Malaysian French business community on the 29th April 2019 at the Four Seasons hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Chamber's Gala Night is an annual event that brings together its members showcasing the dynamism of the French companies in Malaysia, their contribution and commitment towards the development of Malaysia.

Over 400 guests were welcomed by Mr. Gilles Waeldin, President of CCIFM, in the presence of H.E. Frédéric Laplanche, French Ambassador in Malaysia and the Guest of Honour, YBhg. Dato' Sri Norazman Ayob, Deputy Secretary General (Trade), Ministry of International Trade & Industry (MITI) in the absence of the MITI Minister, Y.B. Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking due to an oversea trip.

Among those guests, major French companies such as Peugeot, Airbus, Vinci, Société Générale, BNP Paribas, Decathlon Malaysia, ST Microelectronics, Axa, Rafale International, Bureau Veritas, Engie Services, Sofia Engineering, Thales, Lyreco, Total, Veolia, Cetim were partners of this Gala while taking the opportunity to honour their valuable Malaysian customers and friends with a prestigious evening with french fine dining cuisine.

With 500 French companies in Malaysia, comprising over 300 subsidiaries of French companies and some 150 French entrepreneurs who have chosen Malaysia as their main business platform, employing nearly 30,000 people with a total turnover of USD5 billion. Their contributions to Malaysia are not only on the capital investment side but more importantly on the expertise and know-how transfer to the Malaysian local industry thanks to the business-friendly environment that Malaysia offers to international investors. CCIFM strongly believes Malaysia is a favourable and competitive place, acting as a regional hub for companies to develop their regional business development in Asia-Pacific.

Their close bilateral relationship with the various Malaysian government institutions has played a key role in this successful business relationship. Meanwhile, Alliance Française, Lycée Français de Kuala Lumpur, the French Embassy and its Economic & Commercial Department and the French Trade Advisors, Malaysian Trade agencies such as MIDA, MATRADE, INVEST KL, TALENTCORP and MDEC who have been working together with CCIFM as a winning team were all present for this event.

During the Gala, several selected companies such as BNP Paribas, Decathlon Malaysia, Airbus, Lyreco and Metarom received an award of excellence for their performance, achievement and contribution.

Know more about us on www.mfcci.com

CCIFM is a non-profit organization created in 1991 headquartered in Kuala Lumpur representing over 300 member companies from all industries and service sectors, forming a dynamic and powerful business network and is affiliated to CCI France International, a worldwide network of 123 French Chambers in 92 countries.

CCIFM's main purpose is to develop the business relationship between its members and the Malaysian business environment and encourage, facilitate and support trade and investments.

Located in the heart of the business and transportation hub of Kuala Lumpur, with 3 business centers comprising of fully-equipped private offices and coworking spaces totalling around 10,000 sqft that are dedicated to French entrepreneurs, SME's and multinationals companies willing to develop their business in Malaysia and Asia-Pacific benefiting from the Kuala Lumpur Business Hub and the business services provided by CCIFM: business center services, company set-up and registration, immigration and visa assistance, accounting, payroll and commercial services such as organisation of prospective missions, partners search and various market researches.

