CCIC, China's Quality Service Company, Participates in China International Import Expo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- China Certification & Inspection Group (CCIC), a state-owned certification and inspection organization dedicated to providing inspection, verification, certification and testing services, is marking its successful planning and participation in the landmark China International Import Expo (CIIE), where it showed visitors from all over the world what it means to be a trustworthy guardian of quality and all-round provider of certification and inspection services.

CCIC Chairman Xu Zengde was invited to the "Big Import, New Ecosystem" Global Import Leadership Summit, and joined the roundtable about "Ecosystem Prosperity and Inclusive Trade." Participants discussed various topics including imports in the new era, new retail and globalization, technological development and global supply chains, as well as how international trade organizations can help promote cross-border e-commerce.

Xu said at the roundtable that "CCIC will support cross-border e-commerce in three ways. Firstly, CCIC will propel the rollout of a national standard for cross-border e-commerce. Secondly, CCIC will improve and innovate its services. The company, which has a business network covering major ports, cities and trade centers around the world, will continuously expand its global reach and improve its service model of offshore pre-inspection and tracing, so as to facilitate cross-border trade in a concrete way. Finally, CCIC will deepen its cooperation with e-commerce platforms. For example, CCIC will expand its services to cover more product categories sold via Alibaba's online shops, with a focus on health products and cosmetics."

CCIC President Li Zhongbang participated in CIIE's opening ceremony and the Hongqiao International Economic and Trade Forum. The forum, with the theme "invigorating global trade and promoting win-win cooperation," was held in parallel, and formed a key component of CIIE.

In addition, CCIC held about a dozen signing ceremonies at CIIE, initiating partnership with prestigious companies and institutions both at home and from abroad. Signatories include Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Canadian companies CAC Natural Foods, Arctica Food and Avalon Dairy Inc, as well as Australian firms Conway Country, Blend and Pack, and Australia Post. CCIC also signed cooperation agreements with companies from New Zealand, as well as Chinese firms such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and LINGANG Group.

At CCIC's joint booth, quality inspection experts from the company showcased the agency's convenient services and solutions including pre-inspection, global quality tracing, and Internet-based platforms. For example, a bottle of milk from New Zealand with a 15-day quality guarantee period can now be placed on shelves of supermarkets in China in as few as three days using CCIC's services, compared with eight days previously.

About CCIC

China Certification & Inspection Group (CCIC) is a state-owned certification and inspection organization that has been providing inspection, verification, certification and testing services for over 30 years. CCIC has become a comprehensive one-stop service provider for international clients in the fields of quality, safety, health and environmental protection.

