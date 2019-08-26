CCIG Moves HQ into Newly Renovated South Denver Location

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCIG has moved into its new headquarters after a top-to-bottom renovation designed to create a modern, highly collaborative work environment featuring state-of-the-art technology.

The 45,000-square-foot building – more than double the size of its former home – gives CCIG room to grow in a space where it can better serve clients and the community.

Consistently rated among the top places to work, CCIG today employs 95 insurance professionals. Its new headquarters will ultimately serve as home to an expected workforce of more than 150 people.

CCIG acquired the three-story building at 155 Inverness Drive West last year and began the renovation in the spring of 2019.

"Starting fresh with a headquarters near I-25 and light rail allowed us to accommodate our growth, gives us more visibility and provided us with the opportunity to reinvent our workspace," CCIG CEO Brook Mahoney said.

That reinvention included extending the structure on two floors to add space, the addition of conference rooms, coffee bars, communal cafes and more than a dozen "huddle rooms" where employees can meet with clients or team members working remotely.

The space also includes motorized desks which can be easily adjusted for standing, a Ladies Lounge, wellness room, a beer tap and a meeting space designed to evoke the feel and look of a casual yet sophisticated living space typically seen in an upscale hotel lobby.

The floor plan was designed to be more open with work areas laid out in "neighborhoods." This approach allows employees to interact more readily yet preserve some privacy.

At the same time, the new space offers employees increased mobility. "Our staff is now able to unplug, move around and work anywhere in the building," Mahoney said. "The design encourages greater collaboration in both formal and informal environments."

"The building will help further solidify our already strong culture," he added. "We designed it to keep the company and our approach to the work environment on the cutting edge, with ease-of-use and comfort foremost in our minds."

"You could say we did all we could to turn our workplace into a 'humanplace,'" he said.

Founded in 1985, CCIG has won repeated recognition as one of the nation's leading independent insurance brokers, offering commercial property and casualty insurance, as well as risk and claims management services and health benefit plans for employers.

