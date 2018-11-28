Ccilu & PGA TOUR Form Licensing Partnership on Sport Lifestyle Shoes

The new PGA TOUR by Ccilu collection reflects the individualism, energy and pursuit of excellence shared by men and women, on and off the golf course. The announcement comes as the PGA TOUR reaches beyond the core golf fan in an effort to attract new and diverse fan segments to the sport. Given Ccilu's ability to connect with a younger, more diverse lifestyle demographic via activations around its role as Presenting Sponsor for the World of Dance Championship Series Winners Circle through 2019, the PGA TOUR by Ccilu Collection is poised to be the next success story for the Ccilu footwear brand.

"From lifestyle to technology, this collection reflects a momentous opportunity, and we could not be happier about the coming together of Ccilu and PGA TOUR," said Wilson Hsu, CEO of Ccilu who founded the award-winning brand in 2011.

"We are extremely pleased to collaborate with Ccilu and announce the PGA TOUR Collection of footwear," said Len Brown, EVP Licensing and Chief Legal Officer. "Ccilu is the ideal, innovative brand to develop a lifestyle collection that will appeal to golf fans and general consumers alike."

Together, these brands have created a footwear collection that both embodies and transcends the sport of golf, a shoe inspired by the way the game makes one feel -- light, energized, and at ease.

This collaboration is further strengthened by a shared core value of giving back, highlighted by the PGA TOUR's extensive focus on philanthropy at each of its weekly events and Ccilu's expansive #StepForwardGiveBack program, spanning the Soles4Souls Travel Program and other endeavors.

Footwear Technologies

"Art and science are meant to intersect," said Hsu. "These fields are universal." Indeed, Ccilu's most innovative and exclusive patents will be incorporated into the new Collection. " CCILUCELL " is really a fancy word for "walking on a cloud." Thanks to this eco-friendly technology, Ccilu shoes can weigh as little as 70 grams (compared to the 600 - 2,000 grams, the weight of most regular footwear). Shoes outfitted with Ccilu's SKIVE-ON technology are bottomed-up with 100+ completely independent and highly resilient "dots," marking a major step in the evolution of the comfortable sneaker (shoe, boot, or sandal).

From top to bottom, great care and creativity goes into the crafting of a Ccilu shoe. This is in sync with the brand's belief that "our origins connect us, yet our individual potential is limitless," Hsu explained.

The majority of PGA TOUR by Ccilu Collection shoes also feature insoles by "Ortholite", whose open-cell foam technology can be found in more than 400 million pairs of athletic, casual, dress, work, and outdoor shoes each year.

AirQlation Debut

With the PGA TOUR by Ccilu Collection, Ccilu debuts its latest technology: AirQlation, through which air is drawn in and out and is circulated throughout the shoe, providing a constant flow of cushioning as you walk. With AirQlation, each step pumps fresh air through a built-in airbag, creating the ultimate cushion. Air exits via a small front gate, keeping toes cool and dry, while delivering extreme comfort throughout. Made of advanced chemical composites, the ETPU insole further enhances the bouncing sensation and sole protection. The translucent outsole is both a structural fortification and a window into the technology.

About CCILU Footwear

"Ccilu" (CHEE-loo) means "liberate" in Japanese, and "liberate yourself" is our call to action, a reminder that we each have the power to defy limitations. For Ccilu, this means bringing our creativity and independent spirit to footwear evolution, pairing style with functionality. This is thanks to Ccilu Footwear 's revolutionary technologies, which deliver unparalleled lightness and flexibility. Launched in 2011, this award-winning lifestyle brand is now sold in more than 60 countries, with 40+ Ccilu stores in Asia and a permanent presence established in North America, under the Ccilu USA banner. www.Ccilu.com

