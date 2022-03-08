CCOMGROUP Ranks as Most Awarded Agency in South Florida at 2022 ADDY Awards

Recognized for best-in-class programming by the American Advertising Federation's ADDY Awards for sixth consecutive year Tweet this

"This award is not just for the agency – it's for its associates. We are proud that the outstanding campaigns and collaboration between clients and CCOMGROUP has been recognized by the industry in such a resounding way, highlighting meaningful communications that impact our community," shared Co-Chairman Luis Gonzalez.

The ADDY (American Advertising Awards) is one of the industry's largest creative competitions, attracting nearly 30,000 professional and student entries each year through local AAF chapters. For more information on this year's awards access www.aafmiami.com, and to learn more about CCOMGROUP and its offerings visit www.ccomgroupinc.com.

ABOUT CCOMGROUP: CCOMGROUP is a diverse, minority-owned, multicultural, full-service advertising and communications agency with deep roots in Florida. For more than 20 years, CCOMGROUP has worked to become a part of the very fiber of its clients' brands as it promotes, protects, and furthers their vision. The agency is well-experienced in several industry categories, including beauty and skincare, automotive, spirits and energy.

SOURCE CCOM Group

