CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2019

SAO PAULO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the first quarter of 2019.

Highlights 1Q19 vs. 1Q18

Consolidated traffic fell by 1.2%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption and ViaSul, consolidated traffic increased by 0.9%.

Operating adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15.8%, accompanied by a margin of 63.4% (+1.2 p.p.).

Net income came to R$358.1 million , down 19.9%.

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.



IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1Q18 1Q19 Chg %

1Q18 1Q19 Chg % Net Revenues1 1,940.2 2,205.9 13.7%

2,103.5 2,356.3 12.0% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,940.2 2,020.6 4.2%

2,074.7 2,171.0 4.6% Adjusted EBIT3 831.3 831.4 0.0%

907.3 904.6 -0.3% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 42.8% 37.7% -5.1 p.p.

43.1% 38.4% -4.7 p.p. Ajusted EBIT on the same basis2 831.3 774.6 -6.7%

894.8 847.8 -5.3% Ajusted EBIT Mg. on the same basis2 42.8% 38.3% -4.6 p.p.

43.1% 39.1% -4.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,206.9 1,382.4 14.5%

1,317.5 1,488.1 12.9% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62.2% 62.7% 0.5 p.p.

62.6% 63.2% 0.6 p.p. Operating adjusted EBITDA6 1,206.9 1,397.9 15.8%

1,317.5 1,503.6 14.2% Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 62.2% 63.4% 1.2 p.p.

62.6% 63.8% 1.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,206.9 1,301.4 7.8%

1,297.1 1,407.0 8.5% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 62.2% 64.4% 2.2 p.p.

62.5% 64.8% 2.3 p.p. Net Income 446.8 358.1 -19.9%

446.8 358.1 -19.9% Net Income on the same basis2 438.7 336.6 -23.2%

438.7 336.6 -23.2% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)7 2.2 2.6



2.2 2.5

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 5.6 4.3



5.4 4.4



1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was signed in April 2018; (ii) San José International Airport, in which we increased our interest and, consequently, acquired control in October 2018; (iii) ViaSul, whose concession agreement was signed on January 11, 2019; (iv) non-recurring provision related to fines imposed by the Federal Prosecution Office in the agreements signed with CCR Group's former employees, included in the CIP, with an impact of R$15.5 million on EBITDA and net income; (v) non-recurring expenses related to legal advisors, with an impact of R$14.0 million on EBITDA and R$9.3 million on net income; and (vi) non-recurring item related to the restatement of the provisioned balance of penalties related to the Lenience Agreement entered into with the Federal Prosecution Office, with an impact of R$3.5 million on net income.

3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

