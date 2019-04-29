CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2019
Apr 29, 2019, 18:35 ET
SAO PAULO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the first quarter of 2019.
Highlights 1Q19 vs. 1Q18
- Consolidated traffic fell by 1.2%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption and ViaSul, consolidated traffic increased by 0.9%.
- Operating adjusted EBITDA* increased by 15.8%, accompanied by a margin of 63.4% (+1.2 p.p.).
- Net income came to R$358.1 million, down 19.9%.
* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
1Q18
|
1Q19
|
Chg %
|
1Q18
|
1Q19
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
1,940.2
|
2,205.9
|
13.7%
|
2,103.5
|
2,356.3
|
12.0%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,940.2
|
2,020.6
|
4.2%
|
2,074.7
|
2,171.0
|
4.6%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
831.3
|
831.4
|
0.0%
|
907.3
|
904.6
|
-0.3%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
42.8%
|
37.7%
|
-5.1 p.p.
|
43.1%
|
38.4%
|
-4.7 p.p.
|
Ajusted EBIT on the same basis2
|
831.3
|
774.6
|
-6.7%
|
894.8
|
847.8
|
-5.3%
|
Ajusted EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
42.8%
|
38.3%
|
-4.6 p.p.
|
43.1%
|
39.1%
|
-4.0 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,206.9
|
1,382.4
|
14.5%
|
1,317.5
|
1,488.1
|
12.9%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
62.2%
|
62.7%
|
0.5 p.p.
|
62.6%
|
63.2%
|
0.6 p.p.
|
Operating adjusted EBITDA6
|
1,206.9
|
1,397.9
|
15.8%
|
1,317.5
|
1,503.6
|
14.2%
|
Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
62.2%
|
63.4%
|
1.2 p.p.
|
62.6%
|
63.8%
|
1.2 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,206.9
|
1,301.4
|
7.8%
|
1,297.1
|
1,407.0
|
8.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
62.2%
|
64.4%
|
2.2 p.p.
|
62.5%
|
64.8%
|
2.3 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
446.8
|
358.1
|
-19.9%
|
446.8
|
358.1
|
-19.9%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
438.7
|
336.6
|
-23.2%
|
438.7
|
336.6
|
-23.2%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)7
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.5
|
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
5.6
|
4.3
|
5.4
|
4.4
1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2 Same-basis figures exclude: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was signed in April 2018; (ii) San José International Airport, in which we increased our interest and, consequently, acquired control in October 2018; (iii) ViaSul, whose concession agreement was signed on January 11, 2019; (iv) non-recurring provision related to fines imposed by the Federal Prosecution Office in the agreements signed with CCR Group's former employees, included in the CIP, with an impact of R$15.5 million on EBITDA and net income; (v) non-recurring expenses related to legal advisors, with an impact of R$14.0 million on EBITDA and R$9.3 million on net income; and (vi) non-recurring item related to the restatement of the provisioned balance of penalties related to the Lenience Agreement entered into with the Federal Prosecution Office, with an impact of R$3.5 million on net income.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
12:00 p.m. São Paulo / 11:00 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the US: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108
