CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2020

May 14, 2020

SÃO PAULO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 1st quarter of 2020.

Highlights 1Q20 vs. 1Q19

  • Consolidated traffic increased 4.2%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell -1.4%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.1%, with a margin of 61.4% (-1.3 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA grew 0.2%, with a margin of 61.1% (-1.6 p.p.).

  • Net income totaled R$289.7 million, 19.1% down. Same-basis1 net income totaled R$246.8 million, 29.2% down.

  • On April 9th, 2020, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying interim dividends of around R$0.30 per common share on April 23rd, 2020.
     
  • On April 8th , 2020, the Federal Government, through the National Land Transport Agency ("ANTT"), approved the result of Concession Auction 02/2019, for the concession for infrastructure and public services of recovery, operation, maintenance, monitoring, preservation, improvements, expansion and maintenance of the service level of BR-101's road system between Paulo Lopes (km 244+680) and the border between the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul (km 465+100). We are awaiting the date of assumption.

  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several measures restricting the movement of people and social distancing were imposed by state and municipal governments, impacting demand, and consequently, CCR's results in 1Q20, but still only to a limited extent. Further details can be found in the "COVID-19" section in the earnings release and in notes 1.1 and 28 of the interim financial information.

1 - Adjustments on the same basis are described on the same basis section of the company´s earnings release, available at www.ccr.com.br/ri  


IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

1Q19

1Q20

Chg %

1Q19

1Q20

Chg %

Net Revenues1

2.205,9

2.387,6

8,2%

2.356,3

2.525,5

7,2%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

2.182,6

2.242,3

2,7%

2.323,1

2.380,2

2,5%

Adjusted EBIT3

831,4

838,2

0,8%

904,6

906,1

0,2%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

37,7%

35,1%

-2,6 p.p.

38,4%

35,9%

-2,5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1.382,4

1.466,8

6,1%

1.488,1

1.568,8

5,4%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

62,7%

61,4%

-1,3 p.p.

63,2%

62,1%

-1,1 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

1.368,2

1.370,4

0,2%

1.468,9

1.472,4

0,2%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

62,7%

61,1%

-1,6 p.p.

63,2%

61,9%

-1,3 p.p.

Net Income

358,1

289,7

-19,1%

358,1

289,7

-19,1%

Net Income on the same basis2

348,7

246,8

-29,2%

348,7

246,8

-29,2%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

2,6

2,4

2,5

2,4

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

4,3

4,4

4,4

4,3


1

Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2

The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3

Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4

The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.

5

Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6

Adjusted EBITDA was used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Friday, May 15, 2020
12:30 p.m. São Paulo / 11:30 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3181-8565 or (11) 4210-1803
Participants calling from the US: (+1) 412 717-9627 or (+1) 844 204-8942
Access Code: CCR:
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 8366456#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.

IR Contacts

Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Douglas Ribeiro (+55 11) 3048-6353
Caique Moraes (+55 11) 3048-2108

