CCR - Results for the 1st quarter of 2021

SÃO PAULO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 1 st quarter of 2021.

Highlights 1Q21 vs. 1Q20

Consolidated traffic increased by 1.7%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell by 0.1% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 70.7%, with a margin of 72.8% (11.4 p.p.). On a same basis 1 (ex-rebalance of ViaQuatro), EBITDA fell by 6.7%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.9 p.p.).

(ex-rebalance of ViaQuatro), EBITDA fell by 6.7%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.9 p.p.). Net income totaled R$688.9 million , growth of 137.8%. On a same basis 1 (ex-rebalance of ViaQuatro), net income was R$126.0 million , down by 56.5%.

, growth of 137.8%. On a same basis (ex-rebalance of ViaQuatro), net income was , down by 56.5%. On April 8, 2021 , CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends, of approximately R$0.09 per common share, on April 30, 2021 .

, CCR informed its shareholders that it would begin paying dividends, of approximately per common share, on . As disclosed on a Material Fact dated March 23, 2021 , the Company announced the execution of amendments 6 and 7, between ViaQuatro and the Granting Authority, referring to the rebalance of the Concession Agreement, which impacted Gross and Net Revenue by R$ 1.1 billion .

, the Company announced the execution of amendments 6 and 7, between ViaQuatro and the Granting Authority, referring to the rebalance of the Concession Agreement, which impacted Gross and Net Revenue by . On April 7, 2021 , Companhia de Participações em Concessões (CPC), a subsidiary of Grupo CCR, was the winner of the Central and South Blocks of the Auction of the 6 th Round of Airport Concessions, conducted by the Federal Government, through the National Civil Aviation Agency ("ANAC"), for the provision of airport expansion, maintenance and operation services.

, Companhia de Participações em Concessões (CPC), a subsidiary of Grupo CCR, was the winner of the Central and South Blocks of the Auction of the 6 Round of Airport Concessions, conducted by the Federal Government, through the National Civil Aviation Agency ("ANAC"), for the provision of airport expansion, maintenance and operation services. On April 20, 2021 , the consortia formed by CCR (80%) and RuasInvest Participações S.A. (20%) presented the best proposal for rendering, in an onerous concession regime, of public passenger transportation services of Lines 8 and 9 of the São Paulo Metropolitan Region train network. The analysis of the qualification documents and corresponding statement of winning bidder are still pending.

, the consortia formed by CCR (80%) and RuasInvest Participações S.A. (20%) presented the best proposal for rendering, in an onerous concession regime, of public passenger transportation services of Lines 8 and 9 of the São Paulo Metropolitan Region train network. The analysis of the qualification documents and corresponding statement of winning bidder are still pending. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have imposed several measures to restrict people's movements, as well as social distancing measures, which impacted demand and, consequently, CCR's 1Q21 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and Notes 1.1 and 28 of the interim financial information.

1 - Adjustments on the same basis are described on the same basis section of the company´s earnings release, available at www.ccr.com.br/ri.



IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 1Q20 1Q21 Chg % 1Q20 1Q21 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,387.6 3,439.9 44.1% 2,525.5 3,554.0 40.7% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis (ex ViaQuatro's rebalance)2 2,387.6 2,300.1 -3.7% 2,525.5 2,414.2 -4.4% Adjusted EBIT3 838.2 1,765.7 110.7% 906.1 1,819.3 100.8% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 35.1% 51.3% 16.2 p.p. 35.9% 51.2% 15.3 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,466.8 2,504.5 70.7% 1,568.8 2,582.9 64.6% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 61.4% 72.8% 11.4 p.p. 62.1% 72.7% 10.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis (ex ViaQuatro's rebalance)2 1,466.8 1,368.7 -6.7% 1,568.8 1,447.0 -7.8% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis (ex ViaQuatro's rebalance)2 61.4% 59.5% -1.9 p.p. 62.1% 59.9% -2.2 p.p. Net Income 289.7 688.9 137.8% 289.7 688.9 137.8% Net Income on the same basis (ex ViaQuatro's rebalance)2 289.7 126.0 -56.5% 289.7 126.0 -56.5% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.4 2.4

2.4 2.5

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.4 7.8

4.3 7.2



¹ Net revenues exclude construction revenues.

² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3 Calculated by adding net revenues, construction revenues, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenues, excluding construction revenues.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 Adjusted EBITDA has been used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio since 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

