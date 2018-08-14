CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2018
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the second quarter of 2018.
2Q18 Highlights
- Consolidated traffic fell 5.5%. Proforma traffic (including Renovias and ViaRio proportionally) fell 5.1%.
- Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.0%, with an adjusted margin of 58.3% (-0.4 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 34.3%, with a margin of 57.2% (-31.2 p.p.).
- Same-basis* net income totaled R$300.9 million, 5.2% down. Net income totaled R$277.7 million, 58.4% down.
* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
2Q17
|
2Q18
|
Chg %
|
2Q17
|
2Q18
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
1,842.1
|
1,872.8
|
1.7%
|
1,985.0
|
2,044.7
|
3.0%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,842.1
|
1,872.8
|
1.7%
|
1,970.9
|
2,024.8
|
2.7%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
1,268.3
|
615.0
|
-51.5%
|
1,327.4
|
693.3
|
-47.8%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
68.8%
|
32.8%
|
-36.0 p.p.
|
66.9%
|
33.9%
|
-33.0 p.p.
|
EBIT on the same basis2
|
720.1
|
636.5
|
-11.6%
|
775.1
|
706.3
|
-8.9%
|
EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
39.1%
|
34.0%
|
-5.1 p.p.
|
39.3%
|
34.9%
|
-4.4p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,629.3
|
1,070.3
|
-34.3%
|
1,721.3
|
1,187.0
|
-31.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
88.4%
|
57.2%
|
-31.2 p.p.
|
86.7%
|
58.1%
|
-28.6 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,081.1
|
1,091.7
|
1.0%
|
1,165.3
|
1,195.1
|
2.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
58.7%
|
58.3%
|
-0.4 p.p.
|
59.1%
|
59.0%
|
-0.1 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
667.1
|
277.7
|
-58.4%
|
667.1
|
277.7
|
-58.4%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
317.3
|
300.9
|
-5.2%
|
317.3
|
300.9
|
-5.2%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
2.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
6.0
|
4.5
|
5.8
|
4.6
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
1H17
|
1H18
|
Chg %
|
1H17
|
1H18
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
3,533.5
|
3,813.0
|
7.9%
|
3,878.1
|
4,148.2
|
7.0%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
3,413.5
|
3,556.7
|
4.2%
|
3,671.2
|
3,853.1
|
5.0%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
1,979.1
|
1,446.3
|
-26.9%
|
2,138.6
|
1,600.6
|
-25.2%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
56.0%
|
37.9%
|
-18.1 p.p.
|
55.1%
|
38.6%
|
-16.5 p.p.
|
EBIT on the same basis2
|
1,365.4
|
1,328.1
|
-2.7%
|
1,482.9
|
1,467.2
|
-1.1%
|
EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
40.0%
|
37.3%
|
-2.7 p.p.
|
40.4%
|
38.1%
|
-2.3 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
2,660.5
|
2,277.2
|
-14.4%
|
2,888.3
|
2,504.4
|
-13.3%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
75.3%
|
59.7%
|
-15.6 p.p.
|
74.5%
|
60.4%
|
-14.1 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
2,037.3
|
2,133.3
|
4.7%
|
2,211.8
|
2,335.5
|
5.6%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
59.7%
|
60.0%
|
0.3 p.p.
|
60.2%
|
60.6%
|
0.4 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
996.1
|
724.4
|
-27.3%
|
996.1
|
724.4
|
-27.3%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
613.8
|
703.5
|
14.6%
|
613.8
|
703.5
|
14.6%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
2.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
4.2
|
5.0
|
4.2
|
5.0
|
¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
|
² Same-basis figures exclude:
|
I. In the quarter-on-quarter comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, which concession agreement was executed in
|
II. In year-to-date comparisons: (i) items previously mentioned; and (ii) ViaQuatro, which became a
|
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
|
4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
|
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
|
6 LTM 2Q17 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million) and the sale of STP (R$1,307.7 million).
