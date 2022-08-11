CCR - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022
2Q22 X 2Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
- Consolidated vehicle traffic increased by 4%. Excluding ViaCosteira, NovaDutra, RioSP and RodoNorte, the increase was 8% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in airports increased by 243.3% in the period. Excluding South and Central Blocks, the increase was 93% in the period.
- The number of passengers transported in the mobility units increased by 138.6% in the period. Excluding ViaMobilidade - Lines 8 and 9, the increase was 61% in the period.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 25.7%, with a margin of 57.5% (-3.2 p.p.). Same-basis1 adjusted EBITDA increased by 21.5%, with a margin of 59.5% (-1.3 p.p.).
- Net Income totaled R$291.3 million, compared to a loss of R$44 million in 2Q21. Same-basis1, Net Income totaled R$171.8 million, compared to a Net Income of R$356.7 million.
- On June 7, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the Renovias concession agreement in 136 days.
- On July 18, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed a Term of Re-ratification to TAM 21/2022, consisting in the term extension of Renovias' concession agreement in 482 days, until October 7, 2023.
- On July 25, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it concluded the sale of its equity interest in Total Airport Services, corresponding to 70% of the share capital of TAS, to AGI-CFI Acquisition Corp.
- On July 28, 2022, the Company disclosed a Material Fact announcing that it signed TAM 21/2022, whose object is to extend the term of the SPVias concession agreement in 368 days, until September 21, 2029.
- Same-basis adjustments are described in the same-basis comparison section.
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
2Q21
|
2Q22
|
Chg %
|
2Q21
|
2Q22
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
2,327.1
|
3,088.4
|
32.7 %
|
2,453.0
|
3,271.7
|
33.4 %
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,960.1
|
2,436.1
|
24.3 %
|
2,086.0
|
2,619.3
|
25.6 %
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
315.6
|
1,281.4
|
306.0 %
|
378.1
|
1,392.9
|
268.4 %
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
13.6 %
|
41.5 %
|
27.9 p.p.
|
15.4 %
|
42.6 %
|
27.2 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,411.7
|
1,774.8
|
25.7 %
|
1,501.3
|
1,918.5
|
27.8 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
60.7 %
|
57.5 %
|
-3.2 p.p.
|
61.2 %
|
58.6 %
|
-2.6 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,192.1
|
1,448.9
|
21.5 %
|
1,281.6
|
1,592.6
|
24.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
|
60.8 %
|
59.5 %
|
-1.3 p.p.
|
61.4 %
|
60.8 %
|
-0.6 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
(44.0)
|
291.3
|
n.m.
|
(44.0)
|
291.3
|
n.m.
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
356.7
|
171.8
|
-51.8 %
|
356.7
|
171.8
|
-51.8 %
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
4.4
|
2.1
|
4.2
|
2.2
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
1H21
|
1H22
|
Chg %
|
1H21
|
1H22
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
5,767.0
|
11,107.0
|
92.6 %
|
6,007.1
|
11,440.3
|
90.4 %
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
3,798.4
|
4,822.5
|
27.0 %
|
4,038.2
|
5,155.9
|
27.7 %
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
2,081.3
|
7,677.5
|
268.9 %
|
2,197.4
|
7,872.8
|
258.3 %
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
36.1 %
|
69.1 %
|
33.0 p.p.
|
36.6 %
|
68.8 %
|
32.2 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
3,916.2
|
8,687.7
|
121.8 %
|
4,084.2
|
8,945.6
|
119.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
67.9 %
|
78.2 %
|
10.3 p.p.
|
68.0 %
|
78.2 %
|
10.2 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
2,294.1
|
2,889.2
|
25.9 %
|
2,461.9
|
3,147.1
|
27.8 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis4
|
60.4 %
|
59.9 %
|
-0.5 p.p.
|
61.0 %
|
61.0 %
|
0.1 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
644.9
|
3,743.7
|
480.5 %
|
644.9
|
3,743.7
|
480.5 %
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
560.9
|
82.5
|
-85.3 %
|
560.9
|
82.5
|
-85.3 %
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
2.3
|
1.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
5.7
|
5.4
- Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
- The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.
- Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services, and administrative expenses.
- The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue.
- Calculated by excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance, and accrual of prepaid concession expenses.
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
Friday, August 12, 2022
2:00 p.m. São Paulo / 1:00 p.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 4090-1621 or (11) 3181-8565
Participants calling from the U.S.: (+1) 412 717-9627
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193 1012
Code: 8366456# or 5097751#
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ri.
