CCR - Results for the 2st quarter of 2019

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of the largest infrastructure concession companies in Latin America, announces its results for the second quarter of 2019.

Highlights 2Q19 vs. 2Q18

Consolidated traffic increased by 7.2%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption and ViaSul, consolidated traffic increased by 4.7%.

Operating adjusted EBITDA* increased by 27.4%, accompanied by a margin of 61.0% (+3.8 p.p.).

Net Income came to R$347.4 million , up 25.1%.

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.



IFRS

Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2Q18 2Q19 Chg %

2Q18 2Q19 Chg % Net Revenues1 1,872.8 2,234.0 19.3%

2,044.7 2,402.3 17.5% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,872.8 2,038.0 8.8%

2,007.0 2,184.2 8.8% Adjusted EBIT3 615.0 797.7 29.7%

693.3 889.4 28.3% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 32.8% 35.7% 2.9 p.p.

33.9% 37.0% 3.1 p.p. Ajusted EBIT on the same basis2 636.5 725.6 13.9%

699.7 803.8 14.8% Ajusted EBIT Mg. on the same basis2 34.0% 35.6% 1.6 p.p.

34.9% 36.8% 1.9 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,070.3 1,379.6 28.9%

1,187.0 1,505.8 26.9% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 57.2% 61.8% 4.6 p.p.

58.1% 62.7% 4.6 p.p. Operating adjusted EBITDA6 1,070.3 1,363.8 27.4%

1,187.0 1,490.0 25.5% Operating adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 57.2% 61.0% 3.8 p.p.

58.1% 62.0% 3.9 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,091.7 1,278.6 17.1%

1,184.8 1,389.5 17.2% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 58.3% 62.7% 4.4 p.p.

59.0% 63.6% 4.6 p.p. Net Income 277.7 347.4 25.1%

277.7 347.4 25.1% Net Income on the same basis2 293.3 317.3 8.2%

293.3 317.3 8.2% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x) 2.7 2.5



2.6 2.4

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.5 4.3



4.6 4.2



¹ Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

² Figures on the same basis exclude: In quarterly comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was signed in April 2018; (ii) San José International Airport, in which we increased our interest and, consequently, acquired control in October 2018; (iii) ViaSul, whose concession agreement was signed on January 11, 2019; (iv) non-recurring expenses at CCR, of R$14.4 million in 2Q19 and R$17.7 million in 2Q18 in EBITDA and R$10.8 million and R$11.7 million in net income, in the same comparative periods (see details in the cost section); (v) non-recurring effect of the increased interest in VLT, from 24.93% to 42.96%, generating a gain from an advantageous purchase of +R$15.8 million in EBITDA and +R$10.4 million in net income; (vi) non-recurring related to the restatement of the provisioned balances of penalties referring to the Self-Composition Term with the State Public Prosecution Service of São Paulo, Leniency Agreement with the Federal Public Prosecution Service and the Collaboration Incentive Program, of R$7.5 million in the net income; and (vii) VLT in net income and proforma comparisons, due to the increased interests between the comparative periods.

3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing operating adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 In addition to non-cash expenses, revenues and/or non-operating non-cash expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Portuguese conference call with simultaneous translation into English:

Friday, August 09, 2019

11 a.m. Sao Paulo / 10 a.m. New York City

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001

Participants calling from the US: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246

Access Code: CCR

Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012

Code: 6613150#

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir

IR Contacts

Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955

Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353

Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108

