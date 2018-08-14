CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the third quarter of 2018.

3Q18 Highlights

Consolidated traffic fell 4.5%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption, the decrease was 0.1%. Including Renovias and ViaRio, consolidated traffic fell 4.2%, but edged up by 0.1% excluding said exemption.

Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.0%, with an adjusted margin of 63.3% (-0.7 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.9%, with a margin of 60.2% (-3.8 p.p.).

Same-basis* net income totaled R$405.3 million , 14.2% down. Net income totaled R$365.3 million , 22.7% down.

* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.

IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 3Q17 3Q18 Chg % 3Q17 3Q18 Chg % Net Revenues1 1,983.1 2,090.3 5.4% 2,136.0 2,310.8 8.2% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 1,983.1 2,064.0 4.1% 2,136.0 2,284.5 7.0% Adjusted EBIT3 899.7 765.5 -14.9% 969.6 857.0 -11.6% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 45.4% 36.6% -8.8 p.p. 45.4% 37.1% -8.3 p.p. EBIT on the same basis2 899.7 816.2 -9.3% 969.6 907.7 -6.4% EBIT Mg. on the same basis2 45.4% 39.5% -5.9 p.p. 45.4% 39.7% -5.7 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,268.9 1,258.1 -0.9% 1,372.9 1,393.1 1.5% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 64.0% 60.2% -3.8 p.p. 64.3% 60.3% -4.0 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,268.9 1,307.0 3.0% 1,372.9 1,442.0 5.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 64.0% 63.3% -0.7 p.p. 64.3% 63.1% -1.2 p.p. Net Income 472.3 365.3 -22.7% 472.3 365.3 -22.7% Net Income on the same basis2 472.3 405.3 -14.2% 472.3 405.3 -14.2% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.2 2.6 2.2 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 5.6 4.3 5.4 4.5

IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 9M17 9M18 Chg % 9M17 9M18 Chg % Net Revenues1 5,516.7 5,903.3 7.0% 6,014.1 6,459.0 7.4% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 5,274.1 5,485.8 4.0% 5,667.9 5,971.7 5.4% Adjusted EBIT3 2,878.8 2,211.8 -23.2% 3,108.1 2,457.6 -20.9% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 52.2% 37.5% -14.7 p.p. 51.7% 38.0% -13.7 p.p. EBIT on the same basis2 2,194.1 2,071.1 -5.6% 2,376.4 2,292.0 -3.6% EBIT Mg. on the same basis2 41.6% 37.8% -3.8 p.p. 41.9% 38.4% -3.5 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 3,929.4 3,535.3 -10.0% 4,261.2 3,897.6 -8.5% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 71.2% 59.9% -11.3 p.p. 70.9% 60.3% -10.6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 3,224.6 3,353.4 4.0% 3,493.5 3,676.0 5.2% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 61.1% 61.1% 0.0 p.p. 61.6% 61.6% 0.0 p.p. Net Income 1,468.4 1,089.8 -25.8% 1,468.4 1,089.8 -25.8% Net Income on the same basis2 1,059.5 1,081.4 2.1% 1,059.5 1,081.4 2.1% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.2 2.6 2.2 2.6 Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.6 4.7 4.6 4.8

1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.

2 Same-basis figures exclude:

I. In the quarter-on-quarter comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was

signed in April 2018; (ii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an

impact of R$17.1 million on EBITDA and R$11.3 million on net income; and (iii) CCR Group's

non-recurring severance costs, with an impact of R$31.8 million on EBITDA and R$21.0 million

on net income.

II. In the year-to-date comparisons: (i) items previously mentioned; (ii) ViaQuatro, which became a

subsidiary in 2Q17; (iii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an

impact of R$17.7 million on EBITDA and R$11.7 million on net income in 1Q18 and 2Q18; (iv)

non-reccuring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million in

EBITDA and R$361.8 million in net income) in 2Q17; and (iv) additionally, net income and

proforma comparisons exclude ViaRio, in which the Company's stake increased from 33.33% to

66.66% since May 2017.

3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 LTM 3Q17 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million).

