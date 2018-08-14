CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2018

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the third quarter of 2018.

3Q18 Highlights

  • Consolidated traffic fell 4.5%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption, the decrease was 0.1%. Including Renovias and ViaRio, consolidated traffic fell 4.2%, but edged up by 0.1% excluding said exemption. 
  • Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.0%, with an adjusted margin of 63.3% (-0.7 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.9%, with a margin of 60.2% (-3.8 p.p.).
  • Same-basis* net income totaled R$405.3 million, 14.2% down. Net income totaled R$365.3 million, 22.7% down. 

               * The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.

IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

3Q17

3Q18

Chg %

3Q17

3Q18

Chg %

Net Revenues1

1,983.1

2,090.3

5.4%

2,136.0

2,310.8

8.2%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

1,983.1

2,064.0

4.1%

2,136.0

2,284.5

7.0%

Adjusted EBIT3

899.7

765.5

-14.9%

969.6

857.0

-11.6%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

45.4%

36.6%

-8.8 p.p.

45.4%

37.1%

-8.3 p.p.

EBIT on the same basis2

899.7

816.2

-9.3%

969.6

907.7

-6.4%

EBIT Mg. on the same basis2

45.4%

39.5%

-5.9 p.p.

45.4%

39.7%

-5.7 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

1,268.9

1,258.1

-0.9%

1,372.9

1,393.1

1.5%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

64.0%

60.2%

-3.8 p.p.

64.3%

60.3%

-4.0 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

1,268.9

1,307.0

3.0%

1,372.9

1,442.0

5.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

64.0%

63.3%

-0.7 p.p.

64.3%

63.1%

-1.2 p.p.

Net Income

472.3

365.3

-22.7%

472.3

365.3

-22.7%

Net Income on the same basis2

472.3

405.3

-14.2%

472.3

405.3

-14.2%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

2.2

2.6

2.2

2.6

Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

5.6

4.3

5.4

4.5

IFRS

Proforma

Financial Indicators (R$ MM)

9M17

9M18

Chg %

9M17

9M18

Chg %

Net Revenues1

5,516.7

5,903.3

7.0%

6,014.1

6,459.0

7.4%

Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2

5,274.1

5,485.8

4.0%

5,667.9

5,971.7

5.4%

Adjusted EBIT3

2,878.8

2,211.8

-23.2%

3,108.1

2,457.6

-20.9%

Adjusted EBIT Mg.4

52.2%

37.5%

-14.7 p.p.

51.7%

38.0%

-13.7 p.p.

EBIT on the same basis2

2,194.1

2,071.1

-5.6%

2,376.4

2,292.0

-3.6%

EBIT Mg. on the same basis2

41.6%

37.8%

-3.8 p.p.

41.9%

38.4%

-3.5 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA5

3,929.4

3,535.3

-10.0%

4,261.2

3,897.6

-8.5%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4

71.2%

59.9%

-11.3 p.p.

70.9%

60.3%

-10.6 p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2

3,224.6

3,353.4

4.0%

3,493.5

3,676.0

5.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2

61.1%

61.1%

0.0 p.p.

61.6%

61.6%

0.0 p.p.

Net Income

1,468.4

1,089.8

-25.8%

1,468.4

1,089.8

-25.8%

Net Income on the same basis2

1,059.5

1,081.4

2.1%

1,059.5

1,081.4

2.1%

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6

2.2

2.6

2.2

2.6

Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)

4.6

4.7

4.6

4.8

1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2 Same-basis figures exclude: 
I.     In the quarter-on-quarter comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was
       signed in April 2018; (ii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an
       impact of R$17.1 million on EBITDA and R$11.3 million on net income; and (iii) CCR Group's
       non-recurring severance costs, with an impact of R$31.8 million on EBITDA and R$21.0 million
       on net income.
II.    In the year-to-date comparisons: (i) items previously mentioned; (ii) ViaQuatro, which became a
       subsidiary in 2Q17; (iii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an
       impact of R$17.7 million on EBITDA and R$11.7 million on net income in 1Q18 and 2Q18; (iv)
       non-reccuring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million in
       EBITDA and R$361.8 million in net income) in 2Q17; and (iv) additionally, net income and
       proforma comparisons exclude ViaRio, in which the Company's stake increased from 33.33% to
       66.66% since May 2017.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 LTM 3Q17 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million).

Conference Calls/Webcast

Access to the conference calls/webcasts:

Conference call in Portuguese with real-time translation to English :

Friday, October 26, 2018
11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York

Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the United States: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150

The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.

IR Contacts

Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108

SOURCE CCR S.A.

