CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2018
21:38 ET
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), Brazil's largest road concession operator in terms of revenue, announces its results for the third quarter of 2018.
3Q18 Highlights
- Consolidated traffic fell 4.5%. Excluding the effects of the suspended axles exemption, the decrease was 0.1%. Including Renovias and ViaRio, consolidated traffic fell 4.2%, but edged up by 0.1% excluding said exemption.
- Same-basis* adjusted EBITDA increased by 3.0%, with an adjusted margin of 63.3% (-0.7 p.p.). Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 0.9%, with a margin of 60.2% (-3.8 p.p.).
- Same-basis* net income totaled R$405.3 million, 14.2% down. Net income totaled R$365.3 million, 22.7% down.
* The definitions of "same-basis" are described below the following table.
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
3Q17
|
3Q18
|
Chg %
|
3Q17
|
3Q18
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
1,983.1
|
2,090.3
|
5.4%
|
2,136.0
|
2,310.8
|
8.2%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
1,983.1
|
2,064.0
|
4.1%
|
2,136.0
|
2,284.5
|
7.0%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
899.7
|
765.5
|
-14.9%
|
969.6
|
857.0
|
-11.6%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
45.4%
|
36.6%
|
-8.8 p.p.
|
45.4%
|
37.1%
|
-8.3 p.p.
|
EBIT on the same basis2
|
899.7
|
816.2
|
-9.3%
|
969.6
|
907.7
|
-6.4%
|
EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
45.4%
|
39.5%
|
-5.9 p.p.
|
45.4%
|
39.7%
|
-5.7 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
1,268.9
|
1,258.1
|
-0.9%
|
1,372.9
|
1,393.1
|
1.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
64.0%
|
60.2%
|
-3.8 p.p.
|
64.3%
|
60.3%
|
-4.0 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
1,268.9
|
1,307.0
|
3.0%
|
1,372.9
|
1,442.0
|
5.0%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
64.0%
|
63.3%
|
-0.7 p.p.
|
64.3%
|
63.1%
|
-1.2 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
472.3
|
365.3
|
-22.7%
|
472.3
|
365.3
|
-22.7%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
472.3
|
405.3
|
-14.2%
|
472.3
|
405.3
|
-14.2%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
5.6
|
4.3
|
5.4
|
4.5
|
IFRS
|
Proforma
|
Financial Indicators (R$ MM)
|
9M17
|
9M18
|
Chg %
|
9M17
|
9M18
|
Chg %
|
Net Revenues1
|
5,516.7
|
5,903.3
|
7.0%
|
6,014.1
|
6,459.0
|
7.4%
|
Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2
|
5,274.1
|
5,485.8
|
4.0%
|
5,667.9
|
5,971.7
|
5.4%
|
Adjusted EBIT3
|
2,878.8
|
2,211.8
|
-23.2%
|
3,108.1
|
2,457.6
|
-20.9%
|
Adjusted EBIT Mg.4
|
52.2%
|
37.5%
|
-14.7 p.p.
|
51.7%
|
38.0%
|
-13.7 p.p.
|
EBIT on the same basis2
|
2,194.1
|
2,071.1
|
-5.6%
|
2,376.4
|
2,292.0
|
-3.6%
|
EBIT Mg. on the same basis2
|
41.6%
|
37.8%
|
-3.8 p.p.
|
41.9%
|
38.4%
|
-3.5 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA5
|
3,929.4
|
3,535.3
|
-10.0%
|
4,261.2
|
3,897.6
|
-8.5%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4
|
71.2%
|
59.9%
|
-11.3 p.p.
|
70.9%
|
60.3%
|
-10.6 p.p.
|
Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2
|
3,224.6
|
3,353.4
|
4.0%
|
3,493.5
|
3,676.0
|
5.2%
|
Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2
|
61.1%
|
61.1%
|
0.0 p.p.
|
61.6%
|
61.6%
|
0.0 p.p.
|
Net Income
|
1,468.4
|
1,089.8
|
-25.8%
|
1,468.4
|
1,089.8
|
-25.8%
|
Net Income on the same basis2
|
1,059.5
|
1,081.4
|
2.1%
|
1,059.5
|
1,081.4
|
2.1%
|
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
2.2
|
2.6
|
Adjusted EBITDA / Interest and Monetary Variation (x)
|
4.6
|
4.7
|
4.6
|
4.8
1 Net revenue excludes construction revenue.
2 Same-basis figures exclude:
I. In the quarter-on-quarter comparisons: (i) ViaMobilidade, whose concession agreement was
signed in April 2018; (ii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an
impact of R$17.1 million on EBITDA and R$11.3 million on net income; and (iii) CCR Group's
non-recurring severance costs, with an impact of R$31.8 million on EBITDA and R$21.0 million
on net income.
II. In the year-to-date comparisons: (i) items previously mentioned; (ii) ViaQuatro, which became a
subsidiary in 2Q17; (iii) non-recurring expenses related to the Independent Committee, with an
impact of R$17.7 million on EBITDA and R$11.7 million on net income in 1Q18 and 2Q18; (iv)
non-reccuring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million in
EBITDA and R$361.8 million in net income) in 2Q17; and (iv) additionally, net income and
proforma comparisons exclude ViaRio, in which the Company's stake increased from 33.33% to
66.66% since May 2017.
3 Calculated by adding net revenue, construction revenue, cost of services and administrative expenses.
4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing EBIT and EBITDA by net revenue, excluding construction revenue, as required by IFRS.
5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.
6 LTM 3Q17 adjusted EBITDA includes non-recurring effects of the acquisition of stakes in ViaQuatro and ViaRio (R$548.1 million).
Conference Calls/Webcast
Access to the conference calls/webcasts:
Conference call in Portuguese with real-time translation to English :
Friday, October 26, 2018
11:00 a.m. São Paulo / 10:00 a.m. New York
Participants calling from Brazil: (11) 3193-1001 or (11) 2820-4001
Participants calling from the United States: 1-800-492-3904 or (+1) 646 828-8246
Access Code: CCR
Replay: (11) 3193-1012 or (11) 2820-4012
Code: 6613150
The instructions to participate in these events are available on CCR's website: www.ccr.com.br/ir.
IR Contacts
Marcus Macedo (+55 11) 3048-5941
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5955
Daniel Kuratomi: (+55 11) 3048-6353
Marcela Dias (+55 11) 3048-2108
SOURCE CCR S.A.
Share this article