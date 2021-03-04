CCR - Results for the 4th quarter of 2020

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCR S.A. (CCR), one of Latin America's largest infrastructure concession groups, discloses its results for the 4 th quarter of 2020.

Highlights 4Q20 vs. 4Q19

Consolidated traffic increased by 4.6%. Excluding ViaSul, it fell by 0.1% in the period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 29.1%, with a margin of 41.6% (-15.1 p.p.). Same-basis adjusted EBITDA fell by 30.0%, with a margin of 41.2% (-15.6 p.p.).

Net Loss totaled R$74.8 million , against a Net Income of R$392.6 million . On the same basis, net loss totaled R$78.2 million , versus net income of R$395.4 million .

, against a Net Income of . On the same basis, net loss totaled , versus net income of . There were non-recurring effects explained during the release that impacted the results for the quarter, we would like to highlight the provision for loss, in MSVia, due to the asset return process, in the amount of R$ 305.9 million .

. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and municipal governments have imposed several measures including social isolation and restrictions on the movement of people, which impacted demand and, consequently, CCR's 4Q20 results. For more details, please refer to the "COVID-19" section of this earnings release and notes 1.1 and 28 of the Annual Financial Statements.

IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 4Q19 4Q20 Chg % 4Q19 4Q20 Chg % Net Revenues1 2,645.0 2,557.3 -3.3% 2,793.6 2,671.4 -4.4% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 2,601.2 2,507.9 -3.6% 2,749.8 2,622.1 -4.6% Adjusted EBIT3 903.6 425.0 -53.0% 975.1 474.2 -51.4% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 34.2% 16.6% -17.5 p.p. 34.9% 17.8% -17.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 1,500.8 1,064.0 -29.1% 1,605.2 1,137.1 -29.2% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 56.7% 41.6% -15.1 p.p. 57.5% 42.6% -14.9 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 1,477.0 1,033.2 -30.0% 1,581.4 1,106.3 -30.0% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 56.8% 41.2% -15.6 p.p. 57.5% 42.2% -15.3 p.p. Net Income 392.6 (74.8) n.m. 392.6 (74.8) n.m. Net Income on the same basis 2 7 395.4 (78.2) n.m. 395.4 (78.2) n.m. Net Income on the same basis (ex-MSVia) 8 395.4 176.1 -55.5% 395.4 176.1 -55.5% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.4 2.9

2.4 3.0

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 5.2 3.5

5.0 3.4





IFRS Proforma Financial Indicators (R$ MM) 2019 2020 Chg % 2019 2020 Chg % Net Revenues1 9,494.4 8,941.1 -5.8% 10,140.2 9,356.0 -7.7% Adjusted Net Revenues on the same basis2 9,450.6 8,765.2 -7.3% 10,044.8 9,180.1 -8.6% Adjusted EBIT3 3,453.4 2,071.1 -40.0% 3,736.1 2,216.1 -40.7% Adjusted EBIT Mg.4 36.4% 23.2% -13.2 p.p. 36.8% 23.7% -13.2 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA5 5,790.4 4,715.8 -18.6% 6,206.8 4,996.9 -19.5% Adjusted EBITDA Mg.4 61.0% 52.7% -8.2 p.p. 61.2% 53.4% -7.8 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA on the same basis2 5,766.6 4,628.5 -19.7% 6,151.9 4,909.7 -20.2% Adjusted EBITDA Mg. on the same basis2 61.0% 52.8% -8.2 p.p. 61.2% 53.5% -7.8 p.p. Net Income 1,438.3 191.0 -86.7% 1,438.3 191.0 -86.7% Net Income on the same basis 2 7 1,446.1 203.6 -85.9% 1,446.1 203.6 -85.9% Net Income on the same basis (ex-MSVia) 8 1,446.1 457.9 -68.3% 1,446.1 457.9 -68.3% Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA LTM (x)6 2.4 2.9

2.4 3.0

Adjusted EBITDA5 / Interest and Monetary Variation (x) 4.8 3.9

4.6 3.7



¹ Net revenues exclude construction revenues.

² The same-basis effects are described in the same-basis comparison section.

3 Calculated by adding net revenues, construction revenues, cost of services and administrative expenses.

4 The adjusted EBIT and EBITDA margins were calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT and EBITDA by net revenues, excluding construction revenues.

5 Calculated excluding non-cash expenses: depreciation and amortization, provision for maintenance and the recognition of prepaid concession expenses.

6 Adjusted EBITDA has been used in the calculation of the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio since 1Q20, whereas operating adjusted EBITDA was used for the other periods (as announced in previous releases).

7 2Q20 same-basis net income was rectified, generating an increase of R$ 21.6 million in the total accumulated amount.

8 Disregarding the effect of setting up the provision for impairment of MSVia, in view of the advanced stage of the friendly return process of this asset.

