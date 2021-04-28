CCRM Fertility Welcomes Dr. Wael Salem to its San Francisco Bay Area Location

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, welcomes Dr. Wael Salem to its San Francisco Bay Area location. Dr. Salem is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. Dr. Salem joined CCRM Minneapolis in 2018 and relocated to the Bay Area in 2021. The move has brought Dr. Salem to join Drs. Salli Tazuke and Sunny Jun at CCRM San Francisco. New patients can schedule telehealth consults with Dr. Salem and he will begin in-person appointments at the Menlo Park clinic starting June 7, 2021.

During his residency for Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California in San Francisco, Dr. Salem received the Outstanding Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology award. After his residency, he completed his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Southern California's Keck School of Medicine.

"I am excited to stay within the CCRM family and join the award-winning team of fertility specialists in the Bay Area," said Dr. Salem. "It's truly an honor to return to my former home town of San Francisco and help individuals and couples grow their families."

In addition to presenting his research at prestigious medical conferences around the globe, Dr. Salem has authored numerous publications for notable peer-reviewed journals. He is currently on the editorial board for Human Reproduction. His interests include fertility for cancer patients, PCOS, fertility preservation (egg freezing) and preimplantation genetic testing for hereditary genetic diseases. Dr. Salem is fluent in Arabic, French and is conversational in Spanish.

"Dr. Salem is devoted to providing high-quality, compassionate care and we are delighted that he will bring his expertise to CCRM San Francisco," said CCRM President and CEO Jon Pardew. "We now have three specialized physicians to meet the community's growing fertility needs while maintaining individualized and custom-tailored care."

CCRM San Francisco is located at 1060 Marsh Road, 1st Floor in Menlo Park, CA 94025. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (650) 646-7500 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

