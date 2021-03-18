CCRM Fertility's 2021 State of Fertility Survey Finds Nearly 65% of Minneapolis Residents Are Not Concerned About Fertility; Specialists Say They Should Be

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility science, research and treatment, today announced the results of its 2021 State of Fertility survey in Minneapolis, which aims to better understand local attitudes about and knowledge of fertility treatments. Of the 1,000 Minneapolis adults surveyed, ages 25 – 44, over half (65%) of the population admit to having no concern whatsoever about their fertility health.

According to CCRM Fertility, the survey found over a fourth of Minneapolis residents feel confident that they have no fertility-related issues despite ever seeking treatment or education, or confirmation of this fact. The study revealed that only 35% of locals feel "somewhat knowledgeable" about their fertility health, including options that are available, but another 17% feel "clueless." With nearly a third (27%) of respondents admitting to having struggled with fertility, CCRM Fertility explains the condition is much more common than many people believe.

"At CCRM Fertility, we're dedicated to educating both our patients and the greater community on fertility health," said CCRM Fertility Minneapolis Co-Founder and Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist April Batcheller, M.D. "It's surprising to learn that more half the local population surveyed is unconcerned about their fertility health, because we see first-hand how prevalent infertility is. We work closely with our patients to ensure that they are not only getting the treatment they need, but also to help them better understand the 'whys' and 'hows' each step of the way."

On a positive note, approximately 78% of local survey respondents feel comfortable talking about their fertility, with 39% feeling most comfortable talking about it with their spouse/partner, and 37% feeling most comfortable talking with their doctor.

Local resident Mary Kole, age 36, can attest to the importance of fertility education. Before finding CCRM Fertility Minneapolis, the now proud mother to two children experienced the unfortunate death of a 2-week-old baby girl due to another clinic providing improper guidance. "Whether you're worried or not ready to get pregnant, just learn about your body," advises Kole. "Get bloodwork done, learn about your hormone levels and be aware. Fertility and the processes that come with it are things that, especially as females, we can't afford to ignore."

Thirty-eight-year-old Minnesotan Lindsay Lewis also found herself at CCRM Fertility Minneapolis following a diagnosis of uterine fibroids. While fibroids are relatively common, depending on their placement and size they may impact fertility. "I was buoyed by Dr. Batcheller's encouragement and relieved to learn I had options," said Lewis. "If having a child is a priority in your life, I encourage you to seek out information about your own health and to feel empowered to take control of your fertility journey."

Additional findings from the survey include:

53% would consider fertility treatments to have a baby

23% have never thought to get their fertility checked by a doctor

77% believe people should talk more openly about fertility

24% have not ever discussed fertility with their significant other

If you're under 35 and you've been trying to conceive for more than 12 months, or if you're over 35 and you've been trying to conceive for more than 6 months, Dr. Batcheller recommends seeking advice from a fertility specialist.

For more information about CCRM Fertility Minneapolis or to inquire about treatment options, please visit www.ccrmivf.com/minneapolis/.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 28 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com .

