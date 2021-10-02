CCTF organizers Awalcon and Cryptall partner with EcoX to host the largest blockchain hacking event so far

It's the seventh time CCTF is being organized, getting more traction with every event. Eariler this year, CCTF6 issued more than $5.000 worth of prizes as part of Bday 4.0. With the increasing amount of hackers and sponsors attending each event, CCTF7 will be the first competition in the series that will be split into two rounds.

The first round is to take place (online and offline) as part of the prestiguous Hacktivity cybersecurity conference on Oct 8th, from where the finalists are competing for the big prizes in Dubai on a luxury yacht for the second round on 2021.11.27. The organizers are also planning to initiate wargaming elements for the finals and provide networking opportunities between the sponsors and the competitors.

Whithin the CTF (Capture the flag) subculture, CCTF7 is the largest such event so far both as in the offered prizes and the organizational efforts designed to gather the world's best hackers. The puzzles will include topics like asynchronous network hacking, cryptography, smart contract vulnerabilities, front-running and other MEV examples, layer2 attacks and others.

The puzzles are designed to follow real-world examples of cryptocurrency-related cyber heists, which summed up to a stunning $3.8 billion in 2020.

Past events had sponsors like CasperLabs, Ilgon and HodlBag, and for this time, EcoX, the largest media and event production agency in the middle east partnered up, along with the presigious venture LanTo Capital and SBC-global FZCO, the worlds first decentralized inter-banking token.

For registering to the first online round, see https://cc7f.cryptoctf.org/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651301/Cryptall_OU.jpg

SOURCE Cryptall OU