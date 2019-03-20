CCTV Delivers Vivid UHD Television Experiences with Harmonic

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that China Central Television (CCTV), the Chinese state broadcaster, has selected Harmonic's advanced media server for UHD playout. By simplifying the delivery of UHD channels for CCTV, Harmonic enables a more vivid television experience for more than a billion viewers.

"As more and more consumers purchase UHD TV sets, it's important that we satisfy the demand for higher resolution content," said Song Wei, director of broadcast department II, Broadcast and Transmission Center at CCTV. "After using Harmonic's media servers for years, we knew it would provide the reliability, workflow simplicity and operational savings needed to successfully launch our UHD channels."

Harmonic's market-leading Spectrum™ X media server is renowned for reducing the complexity of broadcast workflows by merging multiple capabilities, such as file, baseband, and transport stream ingest, with integrated channel playout. Relying on the modernized, software-based playout solution, which supports both SDI and IP environments, CCTV is able to deliver UHD content with the utmost efficiency and quality. Combined with Harmonic's Spectrum MediaCenter storage, the solution also provides CCTV with reliable file system and communication management.

"As one of the biggest broadcasters in Asia Pacific, CCTV is at the forefront of innovation by testing new technologies, and this deployment is a great example of its commitment to bringing outstanding video experiences to viewers," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and services, APAC, at Harmonic. "Harmonic's Spectrum X media servers are driving the industry transition to UHD architectures through playout flexibility and rock-solid reliability."

Harmonic will showcase its flexible, scalable and agile software-based solutions for video streaming, broadcast and cable access at CCBN 2019, March 21-23, in Beijing at booth 2201. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

