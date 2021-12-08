CCTV Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.66% by 2025: by Product (dome camera, PTZ camera, bullet camera, and box camera) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) |Technavio

Axis Communications AB- Axis Communications AB operates its business under products and solutions segment. The company offers Network video camera which for discreet surveillance in any environment.

Axis Communications AB operates its business under products and solutions segment. The company offers Network video camera which for discreet surveillance in any environment. Avigilon Corp.- Avigilon Corp. operates its business under segments- AI and video analytics, Cameras and sensors, Video Infrastructure, Video Management Software, Access Control, and Motorola Solutions Integrations. The company offers H5A camera line which is artfifical intelligence that delivers actionable results.

Avigilon Corp. operates its business under segments- AI and video analytics, Cameras and sensors, Video Infrastructure, Video Management Software, Access Control, and Motorola Solutions Integrations. The company offers H5A camera line which is artfifical intelligence that delivers actionable results. CP PLUS International- CP PLUS International offers various products such as Camera, survailance system and others in the global market. The company offers a comprehensive range of advanced security and surveillance solutions to meet the ever changing requirements of different industries.

The cyber security risks will be a major challenge for the CCTV market during the forecast period. Cybersecurity involves the protection of hardware and software against cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, malware attacks, and password attacks. Malware attacks such as ransomware, spyware, rootkit, riskware, trojans, worms, and viruses can cause huge losses to businesses. To avoid such cyberattacks, firms must secure their systems such as hardware and software with firewalls, antiviruses, and malware protection tools. Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting CCTV cameras, primarily IP-based and wireless. The rising number of cyberattacks on internet-connected CCTV cameras is adversely affecting the sales of IP-based CCTV cameras and becoming a major challenge for vendors.

Major Five CCTV Companies:

Axis Communications AB

Avigilon Corp.

CP PLUS International

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Hanwha Corp.

CCTV Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Dome camera - size and forecast 2020-2025

PTZ camera - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bullet camera - size and forecast 2020-2025

Box camera - size and forecast 2020-2025

CCTV Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

CCTV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.66% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 9.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axis Communications AB, Avigilon Corp., CP PLUS International, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

