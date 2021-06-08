CCTV+: Peng Liyuan calls for global efforts in AIDS and TB prevention, treatment

China has, step by step, established a cooperative mechanism between prevention and treatment institutions of tuberculosis and AIDS, said Peng. She said that China has consistently controlled AIDS at a low epidemic level, and the incidence rate and mortality rate of tuberculosis have respectively dropped by more than 40 percent and 70 percent in the past 20 years.

These achievements have benefited from the great attention of the Chinese government, the unremitting efforts by medical staff and the endeavors of volunteers, she said.

Peng shared with the participants some touching stories she witnessed during this process.

Peng said major infectious diseases are common challenges faced by the humanity, and it is people's common wish to eliminate the threat of AIDS and tuberculosis.

Peng noted COVID-19 brought more challenges to the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis. She called for united efforts from the international community to protect lives and strive forward.

She also called on people from all walks of life to join hands to enhance the prevention and treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis, and make efforts to build a global community of health for all.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N7EingDo1rk

SOURCE CCTV+