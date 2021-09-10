CCTV+: Xi advocates respecting teachers, valuing education

In his visits to schools and universities in recent years, Xi greeted many educators and acknowledged their contribution to Chinese social development.



In 2016, he visited Beijing Bayi School where he spent his own elementary and junior high school years and extended his appreciation to the country's educators for their diligence and commitment.



"I would like to take this opportunity] to extend utmost festival greetings to all the teachers and educational workers across the country," Xi said years ago while visiting Beijing Bayi School where he spent his own elementary and junior high school years.

Xi held talks with many retired teachers of the school who witnessed Xi's development during his time as a student.



Xi visited Peking University in May 2018 and called for more efforts in building the country's universities into world-class institutions with Chinese characteristics.



When presiding over a symposium in Beijing for teachers of ideological and political theory back in March 2019, Xi stressed efforts to implement the Party's education policy and foster virtue through education with the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.



In his inspection of Tsinghua University this April, Xi talked to students of the university and encouraged Chinese youth to shoulder their historic responsibilities and strive for national rejuvenation.



He also thanked researchers and teachers for their academic contributions and encouraged young faculty members to continue making breakthroughs in their fields of study.

Link: https://youtu.be/bjrsjGt0Cb0

SOURCE CCTV+